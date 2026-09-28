CM Yogi Adityanath-Led UP Govt Focused On Rule Of Law, Investment & Financial Reforms: Suresh Khanna | X

Greater Noida, September 28: Uttar Pradesh Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said, “The state has witnessed major changes after 2017. With Yogi Adityanath becoming the Chief Minister, the ‘Rule of Law’ was implemented in the state and the improvement in law and order changed the entire scenario by 360 degrees.”He added that the government has worked on the mantra of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ and brought improvements in agriculture, industry, the service sector and financial management.

Speaking at the ‘From Financial Discipline to Transparent Service Delivery’ programme, the Finance Minister said, “Uttar Pradesh was once counted among the states that lagged behind on the development scale, but today the state is among the country’s major economies.”

He added that along with an increase in the state’s GSDP, progress has also been made in the agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors.

Khanna stated that the government worked on schemes that had remained stalled for 50-50 years. Irrigation facilities were expanded and a major impact of this is visible in Bundelkhand. Where there was once even a crisis of drinking water, the farming situation has now changed and as many as three crops are being grown. He attributed this to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Finance Minister stated, “Money from the procurement of farmers’ produce reached their pockets directly, which increased their purchasing power and also gave momentum to the economy. Kisan Credit Cards have been distributed on a large scale.”

He added that with the assistance of the government, eligible people are being provided loans of up to 6 lakh rupees at an interest rate of six per cent.

He said, “Investment has increased in the state and large investments have been brought to the ground through Ground Breaking Ceremonies. Along with manufacturing, the service and tourism sectors have also expanded. The government has made efforts to improve financial management by curbing non-essential expenditure. The Chief Minister has also recently directed departments to ensure timely utilisation of the budget and expedite financial approvals.”

Referring to employment, Suresh Kumar Khanna informed, so far, 9.5 lakh people have been provided government jobs in the state and merit and capability have been made the basis for appointments. The Chief Minister has set a target of providing one lakh more government jobs. Referring to the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, he said, “Efforts are being made to connect skilled youth with self-employment. From street vendors to new entrepreneurs, financial assistance is being provided to expand the scope of economic activities.”

On cybercrime, Suresh Kumar Khanna said, “With the increase in digital transactions, it is extremely important for people to have information on how to protect themselves from cyber fraud. If someone becomes a victim of online fraud, they should know what immediate steps need to be taken and what process needs to be followed to recover the money.”

He added that Uttar Pradesh is continuously moving forward through financial discipline, better law and order, investment and employment.

The first hour is most important in cyber fraud

SP Cyber Crime Rajesh Yadav spoke about the challenges of cybercrime and ways to prevent it. He stated, “Cyber criminals target people through phishing, fake websites, data theft, fake approvals and other methods. In such a situation, it is extremely important to verify the authenticity of digital platforms and remain alert while using them. Time is the most important factor in cyber fraud. Reporting the matter within the first hour significantly increases the possibility of getting the amount put on hold or frozen.”

He said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a strong system has been established in the state to deal with cybercrime. There is a cyber help desk at every police station, while a Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre is being operated in Lucknow along with the 1930 call centre. As soon as a complaint is received, action is taken to stop the amount through the concerned bank.”

Rajesh Yadav said that cybercrime is a crime that transcends boundaries, and therefore the participation of schools and colleges, gram panchayats, self-help groups, youth and sports clubs, and local organisations, along with the police and banks, is also necessary.

During this, Secretary, Finance Sandeep Kaur, Special Secretary, Finance Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime Rajesh Yadav, Deputy General Manager, SBI, New Delhi Rajiv Kumar Mishra, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Head Office, Mumbai Sanjeev D. Rohilla, Deputy General Manager, Canara Bank, New Delhi Sandeep Saxena, among others, were present.