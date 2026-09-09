CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Nutrition Month In Varanasi, Says Anganwadi Centres Becoming Foundation Of Child Development | X

Varanasi, September 09: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, launching a sharp attack on previous governments, stated, “Before 2017, even the supply of supplementary nutrition for children in the state was influenced by liquor mafia. Ration did not reach Anganwadi centers for three months at a stretch and children used to come to the centers carrying their own mats. There was no arrangement for pure drinking water, toilets or hot meals. Under previous governments, someone else would make the mistake, but Anganwadi workers would receive the abuse. After 2017, government changed the supplementary nutrition distribution system and ensured transparency and accountability. Today, Anganwadi centers are being equipped with modern facilities and are being developed as a strong foundation for nutrition and early education.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched 9th National Nutrition Month, dedicated to the nutrition, health and care of pregnant and lactating women, children, adolescent girls and their families, in Varanasi. Nutrition Month will be observed from September 9 to October 8, 2026. CM inspected the exhibition put up at the venue. He also held little children in his arms, showered them with affection, and performed their Annaprashan ceremony. CM Yogi interacted with Anganwadi workers from UP and other states and watched a short film based on Anganwadi centers.

Linking the eternal concept of an ideal system of governance with Ram Rajya, Chief Minister referred to the lines of Goswami Tulsidas, “Nahin Daridra Kou Dukhi Na Deena. Nahin Kou Abudh Na Lachhan Heena.”

He stated, “Its meaning is a system where no one is poor, unhappy, deprived, weak or helpless and every person can contribute to building a healthy and capable society. With this thinking, Central and state governments are working to strengthen maternal and child nutrition, women’s health, early education and the Anganwadi system.”

CM stated, “A capable student will go on to become a skilled youth and this skilled youth will lay the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. That youth will lead India and take forward the resolve of Viksit Bharat. Therefore, investing in nutrition, health, and education in children's early years is an investment in the country's future. The schemes and vision that Prime Minister Modi ji implemented on the ground since 2001, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, are visible today in different parts of the country. Uttar Pradesh is also moving rapidly in the same direction.”

CM Yogi stated, “Before 2017, the condition of Anganwadi centers in the state was extremely poor. Many centers were in dilapidated condition. Even basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets and hot meals were not available for children. The supply of supplementary nutrition was also irregular. After the government was formed, when Anganwadi centers were reviewed, serious irregularities were also found in the supplementary nutrition supply system. At that time, information emerged that a person linked to a liquor mafia was involved in the supplementary nutrition supply system. In view of this, orders were immediately issued to examine its quality and changes were made in the supply system. In the past nine and a half years, more than 70,000 Anganwadi centers have been given a new look. New model Anganwadi centers are being developed with modern, child-friendly facilities. Around Rs. 30 lakh is being spent to construct and renovate one center. Facilities such as boundary walls, toilets for children, pure drinking water, nutrition gardens and LED screens are being prioritized.”

Chief Minister stated, “This year, theme of National Nutrition Month is ‘Meri Anganwadi, Meri Zimmedari’. The objective is clear that the responsibility of Anganwadi centers is not only that of government. Every Anganwadi worker, helper, Gram Panchayat, and village citizen will have to take responsibility for their Anganwadi. During Nutrition Month, we need to focus especially on five major areas: dietary diversity and adequate protein, fresh and hot-cooked meals at Anganwadi centers, community ownership and accountability, child education (early education), and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. A balanced, diverse diet is essential for children's physical and mental development. Avoid excessive salt or sweetness in food. Instead of giving only moong dal khichdi, adding carrots and other vegetables improves the taste, color, and nutrition of the meal. The nutrition campaign will succeed only when children eat their food happily.”

CM stated, “Around 1.90 lakh Anganwadi centers have been sanctioned in the state and services are being provided through 897 Child Development Projects. Nutrition services are reaching around 1.56 crore beneficiaries every month. Around 35.46 lakh children are being provided hot-cooked meals, while the weight, stunting and health of around 46 lakh children are being regularly monitored. The first 1,000 days of a child’s life, from pregnancy to the early years of the child’s life, are extremely important.”

The Chief Minister stated that, in accordance with the Government of India's new nutrition guidelines, the state has implemented recipe-based supplementary nutrition. “The Take-Home Ration, or THR, system has been made technology-based, transparent and accountable. As many as 204 THR plants have been established in the state and women’s Self-Help Groups have an important role in their operation. More than 20 lakh women are associated with this system. From transporting THR to delivering it to Anganwadi centers, GPS tracking and real-time monitoring have been put in place. A QR code has been placed on every packet to ensure its digital traceability. The responsibility for quality control of supplementary nutrition has been entrusted to an important institution of the Government of India,” he said.

Yogi stated, “Anganwadi centers are being developed as important centers for children’s early education, learning ability and all-round development. In Bal Vatika, children are being taught letters and numbers through play. Anganwadi workers are teaching them through activities according to their age and interests.”

Chief Minister also shared his experience of an Anganwadi center in Kanpur. He stated, “There were 20 to 22 children present there, and the Anganwadi worker was teaching them through games and songs. One worker was teaching them number recognition by singing, ‘Ek, ek, ek, meri naak ek and do, do, do, meri aankh do.’ Suddenly, they were surprised to see me. I told the workers, ‘Do not be nervous and continue teaching in the same way as you were teaching the children.’ When I asked a girl of around three years what she was learning, the girl immediately replied, ‘Ek, ek, ek, meri naak ek.’ See how easily the girl had learned the identification of a body part along with the number.”

Referring to the facilities being provided to children in schools of the Basic Education Department, CM stated, “Government’s objective is not only to ensure children’s access to school, but also to provide them with a respectful and better environment.”

CM shared his experience and stated, “Once, I saw a girl going to school barefoot. She did not have adequate warm clothes either. During a conversation, it came to light that her younger brother had shoes. This experience made me realize the discrimination between sons and daughters in the family and society. I immediately directed that arrangements be made for uniforms, shoes and socks and sweaters for daughters and later this was ensured for all children. Today, 1.60 crore children in the state receive two uniforms each, bags, books, shoes and socks, and sweaters every year. Now, arrangements for providing two uniforms each to children attending Bal Vatika are also being made mandatory.”

Chief Minister stated, “Through Operation Kayakalp, 1.36 lakh schools have been provided better buildings and basic facilities. Emphasis has been laid on providing drinking water, separate toilets for boys and girls and a better educational environment. Earlier, many children from Classes 3 to 7 would leave school. A study revealed that, particularly in the case of girls, the absence of basic facilities such as food, drinking water and toilets was leading them to drop out of school. Strengthening these facilities has improved the dropout situation. After acquiring knowledge of letters and numbers in Anganwadi, children's educational foundation is being strengthened through the NIPUN Bharat Abhiyan. This effort to develop reading and writing abilities is no longer limited to Class 2 and has now been extended up to Class 5. The helplessness that was visible among children earlier was not theirs, but was the result of the inefficiency of the system at that time.”

Chief Minister also mentioned the work being carried out in secondary education under Project Alankar. He stated, “In the state, funds have been provided to government and government-aided inter colleges that are 40 years old and around 2,100 inter colleges have been revived. Facilities such as smart libraries, smart classes and better furniture are being developed in these schools. Students are being connected with modern technology through new arrangements such as Atal Tinkering Labs and space technology. The educational journey that begins at Anganwadi moves through NIPUN Bharat, Basic Education, secondary education and skill development. By linking this entire chain with employment and skills, a strong education and employment-oriented ecosystem is being created in the state.”

Calling Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana an important part of the nutrition campaign, Yogi stated, “Along with the care of pregnant and lactating mothers, it is also necessary to provide them with the required financial assistance. So far, around five crore mothers across the country have been provided more than Rs 21,000 crore. Investment in a mother’s health and nutrition strengthens the foundation of the child’s entire life. A healthy mother gives birth to a healthy child, a healthy child goes on to become a healthy student, and a healthy student becomes a skilled youth who gives a new direction to the country’s economy and development.”

Highlighting the important role of Anganwadi workers, Chief Minister stated, “Their responsibility is the most important in building a healthy and empowered childhood for children. Before 2017, Anganwadi workers staged protests over honorarium and facilities. At that time, they received an honorarium of only Rs 3,000, which the present government has increased to Rs 12,000, four times the earlier amount. The honorarium of helpers has also been increased to Rs 6,000. Along with this, a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh has also been provided to Anganwadi workers, helpers and their families. Smartphones have already been provided to around 1.56 lakh Anganwadi workers and arrangements are being made to provide them to the remaining workers as well. Centers are uploading real-time data on their activities through smartphones. This will strengthen monitoring and may also enable them to benefit from performance-based incentives.”

Chief Minister stated, “The real strength of the country is its children and youth. A healthy childhood of children will lay the foundation for a strong India. Therefore, we need to look at Anganwadi centers, Bal Vatika and schools of the Basic Education Department not merely as government institutions, but as the initial centers of nation-building. Only by taking nutrition, health, early education, quality school education and skill development forward together can capable students, skilled youth and self-reliant citizens be prepared.”

CM Yogi stated, “Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi ji has worked with the vision of strengthening the foundation of the country, and its impact is visible on the ground today. Schemes for the poor, malnourished children, pregnant women and lactating mothers have now become an important part of the governance agenda. The Prime Minister has placed before the country the resolve to make India self-reliant and developed by the time it completes 100 years of Independence. This goal will not be achieved merely by sitting in Delhi. Its real foundation will be laid in the villages, streets and at the grassroots level of society. Anganwadi centers and schools of the Basic Education Council are important centers of this foundation.”

Describing Varanasi as the workplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Chief Minister stated, “Kashi is not only the sacred land of Baba Vishwanath, but also the spiritual and cultural capital of Sanatan. Modi ji has preserved Kashi's ancient identity while connecting it with a new form and a new identity. Today, Kashi, with a new radiance and a new form, is attracting the entire world. Just as a coordination of tradition and modernity is visible in Kashi, similarly, there is a need to adopt modern facilities while remaining connected with our roots in the country’s development model. The changes taking place in the fields of nutrition and education are also part of this thinking.”

On the occasion, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, Women and Child Development Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Minister Anil Rajbhar, Minister Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Minister of State Pratibha Shukla, Minister of State Hansraj Vishwakarma, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Anil Malik, Additional Chief Secretary Leena Johri, among others, were present.