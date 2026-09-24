CM Yogi Adityanath Launches ₹12,000 Crore Lucknow Housing Projects; 4,520 Plots Open For Registration | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, September 24: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday gave a major gift to those aspiring to own a home in the state capital. At an event organized in village Dona near the Agra Expressway, the Chief Minister performed the bhoomi pujan amid the chanting of Vedic mantras for the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA)’s Varun Vihar and Naimish Nagar schemes, being developed over 10,680 acres for Rs 12,000 crore.

During the event, CM Yogi also launched registration for 4,520 plots and laid the foundation stone for 5 proposed multi-story housing projects worth Rs 2,166 crore: Lake View, Park View, Aishbagh Square, Aditi Apartment under Anant Nagar Yojana, and Vageshwari Apartment in Sharda Nagar Extension.

The Chief Minister also planted saplings at the event venue. He said that unlike previous governments, Lucknow is now manufacturing BrahMos missiles, not country-made pistols and bombs.

The CM said, "Varun Dev is regarded as the guardian deity of the western direction of any city. More than six lakh people will get residential facilities in an area of over 6,500 acres under Varun Vihar. In comparison, four lakh people will get residential facilities under the Naimish scheme spread over 4,100 acres."

The CM also highlighted the importance of Naimisharanya and said that the LDA has brought a new scheme, Naimish Nagar, in the bordering area of Lucknow and Sitapur to keep the spiritual and cultural heritage alive.

He added, "Both these schemes have been brought in view of Lucknow’s expansion, future potential, and the need for safe housing in the coming years. These two residential schemes will be highly beneficial for students pursuing their studies, youth seeking to expand opportunities in the healthcare sector, those coming to the state capital for employment, and citizens who consider Lucknow their future and wish to spend their lives here."

The CM said that there will now be no distance between Lucknow and Sitapur. There will also be four-lane connectivity here. Connectivity with the Purvanchal Expressway will be provided through Varun Vihar. He made it clear that under our government, there will be no intermediary between the LDA and farmers. Farmers whose land is acquired for the schemes will receive compensation directly.

He stated, "The Lucknow envisioned by Atalji is scaling new heights of development. Under the leadership of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, modern infrastructure, the airport and metro are being expanded. Unlike under the previous government, the city is now manufacturing BrahMos missiles instead of country-made pistols and bombs. When our soldiers use them, the enemy trembles. New schemes are being brought to enable Lucknow to scale new heights of development."

The CM informed, "Last year, our government took forward the Anant Nagar residential project spread over 785 acres, and this year, two major residential schemes, Varun Vihar and Naimish Nagar, are taking shape over 10,000 acres. Earlier, people used to purchase land at different places. There were no arrangements for roads, electricity, water, and other facilities, and people had to live in miserable conditions due to waterlogging. Even if the landowner sold the land to some influential person or goon, problems arose. The outcome of unplanned development is also adverse."

Praising the Lucknow Development Authority, the Chief Minister stated, "Planned urban development is extremely essential for the growing population. Lucknow has now emerged as a new hub for education, healthcare, world-class infrastructure, modern technology and manufacturing. All-round connectivity and the EV manufacturing plants of Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland are giving Lucknow a new identity. Connectivity from Lucknow to Agra, eastern Uttar Pradesh and other directions has improved. The development of Kisan Path, Green Corridor and AI City is giving Lucknow a new identity."

The CM said that a regional development plan is being prepared for Lucknow as well as Unnao, Hardoi, Barabanki, Sitapur and Raebareli under the State Capital Region (SCR). Systematic work is underway in all these districts to improve public mobility, world-class infrastructure, education, tourism and connectivity.

He stated, "Prime Minister Modi continuously ensures that every section of society has residential facilities and that their lives remain easy and comfortable. The Prime Minister Awas provided to four crore poor people in 12 years is an example of this. Residential facilities for every income group, including PM Awas, affordable housing, group housing and plots, are also being provided under the schemes here."

The CM said that the compensation amount was sent to the accounts of every farmer who provided land. Munishwar Singh received Rs 3.13 crore, Ramdei received Rs 2.05 crore, Kamlesh Kumar received Rs 2.80 crore, Sushma Singh received Rs 2.90 crore, and Om Prakash Awasthi received Rs 1.96 crore as compensation. With this money, all these farmers purchased land elsewhere and secured their future as well. Awasthi ji purchased 16 bighas of land and deposited the remaining amount in a bank fixed deposit. Namra Fatima used her compensation to buy land and also secured funds for her medical studies.

He advised farmers that when they receive money, instead of buying a Bolero, they should use it wisely by investing in an industry or purchasing land. This will help the money grow.

Highlighting the importance of Lucknow, the Chief Minister stated, "Lucknow, which preserves the memories of Lord Shri Ram’s younger brother, a symbol of India’s heritage, is providing leadership to the new Uttar Pradesh of New India. Lucknow shook the foundations of British rule during the First War of Independence in 1857."

He added that in 1925, the Kakori Train Action in Lucknow challenged British rule. Young revolutionaries such as Pt. Ram Prasad Bismil, Thakur Roshan Singh, Ashfaqulla Khan, Chandrashekhar Azad, Sachindra Nath Bakshi, Sachindra Nath Sanyal and Rajendra Nath Lahiri raised a new call for freedom through Lucknow.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth, MLAs Rajeshwar Singh, Yogesh Shukla, Dr Neeraj Bora, Jai Devi, OP Srivastava and Amaresh Kumar, Legislative Council members Mahendra Singh, Mukesh Sharma, Lalji Prasad Nirmal, Pawan Singh Chauhan and Ramchandra Pradhan, BJP District President Vijay Maurya, Mahanagar President Anand Dwivedi, among others, were present on the occasion.