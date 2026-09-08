CM Yogi Adityanath Honours Anganwadi Workers In Ayodhya, ₹29.11 Crore DBT Released For Sarees | X

Ayodhya, September 08: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Anganwadi workers, helpers, meritorious children, and outstanding supervisors associated with nutrition, education and women’s welfare in Ayodhya under the ‘Anganwadi Ki Awaaz Swasth Bachcha-Shikshit Samaj’ initiative. He also distributed appointment letters to newly appointed Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Cheques for the increased honorarium were distributed. In addition, Rs 29.11 crore was transferred through DBT for sarees to 2,51,162 Anganwadi workers and helpers.

During the program, the ‘Naveen Take Home Ration’ (THR) Coffee Table Book was also released.

Those honored and presented with Cheques, Sarees, Certificates, etc.

Distribution of cheques for increased honorarium

Mrs Sunita Pandey - Anganwadi Worker

Mrs Soni Sahu - Anganwadi Helper

Saree distribution

Mrs Mamta Pandey - Anganwadi Worker

Mrs Neelam Yadav - Anganwadi Worker

Mrs Archana Mishra - Anganwadi Helper

Mrs Soni Sahu - Anganwadi Helper

Distribution of Appointment Letters to newly appointed Anganwadi workers and helpers

Ms Jyoti Nishad - Anganwadi Helper

Ms Amrita Nishad - Anganwadi Helper

Honoring children who achieved normal nutritional status from the severely malnourished category and the concerned Anganwadi Workers

Anaya, daughter of Mrs Aarti

Pari Kannaujiya, daughter of Mrs Sarika

Mrs Mithilesh Kumari (Anganwadi Worker)

For outstanding academic results of children residing in the Sanvasini Griha operated by the Women Welfare Department

Mohini Pal (82.02 percent marks in Intermediate) - Certificate and Bag

Bhavini Sharma (89.16 percent marks in High School) - Certificate and Bag

Devesh Yadav (77 percent marks in High School) - Certificate and Bag

Honor for Outstanding Departmental Services of the Women Welfare Department

Mrs Safalta (Superintendent, Government Children’s Home for Girls, Lucknow) - Certificate

Mrs Neetu Singh (Supervisor, Government Children’s Home for Girls, Prayagraj) - Certificate

Girls who undertook the victory expedition to Mount Everest Base Camp under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao

Neelanshu - Certificate and Bag

Priyanka Upadhyay - Certificate and Bag

Priyanka Prajapati - Certificate and Bag

Meanwhile, Shwetketu Mishra (Chief General Manager) and Avanish Prakash of IRFC, New Delhi, provided pre-school kits to 1,250 Anganwadi centers in the district through CSR worth Rs 2 crore. Bhomik Shah, CEO of Bharat Cares, provided scholarships to 5,000 girl students and implemented the Jagmag Ayodhya program. CM Yogi also honored them by presenting certificates of appreciation.