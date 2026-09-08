CM Yogi Adityanath Honours Anganwadi Workers In Ayodhya, ₹29.11 Crore DBT Released For Sarees

Ayodhya, September 08: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored Anganwadi workers, helpers, meritorious children, and outstanding supervisors associated with nutrition, education and women’s welfare in Ayodhya under the ‘Anganwadi Ki Awaaz Swasth Bachcha-Shikshit Samaj’ initiative. He also distributed appointment letters to newly appointed Anganwadi workers and helpers.
Cheques for the increased honorarium were distributed. In addition, Rs 29.11 crore was transferred through DBT for sarees to 2,51,162 Anganwadi workers and helpers.
During the program, the ‘Naveen Take Home Ration’ (THR) Coffee Table Book was also released.
Those honored and presented with Cheques, Sarees, Certificates, etc.
Distribution of cheques for increased honorarium
Mrs Sunita Pandey - Anganwadi Worker
Mrs Soni Sahu - Anganwadi Helper
Saree distribution
Mrs Mamta Pandey - Anganwadi Worker
Mrs Neelam Yadav - Anganwadi Worker
Mrs Archana Mishra - Anganwadi Helper
Mrs Soni Sahu - Anganwadi Helper
Distribution of Appointment Letters to newly appointed Anganwadi workers and helpers
Ms Jyoti Nishad - Anganwadi Helper
Ms Amrita Nishad - Anganwadi Helper
Honoring children who achieved normal nutritional status from the severely malnourished category and the concerned Anganwadi Workers
Anaya, daughter of Mrs Aarti
Pari Kannaujiya, daughter of Mrs Sarika
Mrs Mithilesh Kumari (Anganwadi Worker)
For outstanding academic results of children residing in the Sanvasini Griha operated by the Women Welfare Department
Mohini Pal (82.02 percent marks in Intermediate) - Certificate and Bag
Bhavini Sharma (89.16 percent marks in High School) - Certificate and Bag
Devesh Yadav (77 percent marks in High School) - Certificate and Bag
Honor for Outstanding Departmental Services of the Women Welfare Department
Mrs Safalta (Superintendent, Government Children’s Home for Girls, Lucknow) - Certificate
Mrs Neetu Singh (Supervisor, Government Children’s Home for Girls, Prayagraj) - Certificate
Girls who undertook the victory expedition to Mount Everest Base Camp under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao
Neelanshu - Certificate and Bag
Priyanka Upadhyay - Certificate and Bag
Priyanka Prajapati - Certificate and Bag
Meanwhile, Shwetketu Mishra (Chief General Manager) and Avanish Prakash of IRFC, New Delhi, provided pre-school kits to 1,250 Anganwadi centers in the district through CSR worth Rs 2 crore. Bhomik Shah, CEO of Bharat Cares, provided scholarships to 5,000 girl students and implemented the Jagmag Ayodhya program. CM Yogi also honored them by presenting certificates of appreciation.