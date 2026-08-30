CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janta Darshan In Gorakhpur, Assures Swift Resolution Of Grievances

CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Gorakhpur, August 30: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a visit to Gorakhpur, continued the regular practice of ‘Janta Darshan’, a routine public service initiative, at Gorakhnath Temple for the second consecutive day on Sunday. On Sunday as well, he met around 200 people, heard their problems, and assured them warmly that they would be resolved. He told the people, “Do not worry, every complaint will be effectively resolved.” During this, CM directed officials to ensure that public grievances are resolved promptly and transparently. “Any kind of negligence in this will not be tolerated,” he stated.

At 'Janta Darshan' organized outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in Gorakhnath Temple premises on Sunday, CM Yogi Adityanath himself went up to the people seated on chairs and heard their problems one by one. He met around 200 people. He assured everyone that there was no need to worry and that justice would be ensured for every person.

Chief Minister referred their applications to the concerned officials and directed them to ensure their speedy disposal. He told the officials, “No one should face injustice. Every victim should be assisted with sensitivity.” He also directed officials that those illegally occupying someone’s land and those evicting the vulnerable must not be spared under any circumstances. Strict legal action should be taken against them.

Several people came to 'Janta Darshan' seeking financial assistance for treatment. CM Yogi assured them that government would provide full assistance for their treatment. After handing over their applications to officials, CM directed that the process of preparing treatment estimates be completed at the earliest and that the estimates be made available to the government. At 'Janta Darshan', CM asked children who had come with their family members about their studies. Encouraging them to study well, he gave them chocolates.

During his stay at Gorakhnath Temple, along with serving the people at Janta Darshan on Sunday morning, CM Yogi Adityanath also visited the temple’s gaushala and performed 'goseva' as part of his traditional routine. At the temple’s gaushala, CM Yogi affectionately caressed a Nandi named Bholu, who appeared to be sulking. Holding jaggery and roti in his hand, he called out to Bholu and said, “Kaisa hamesha gusse me rehta hai?” During goseva, CM fed roti and jaggery to Bholu as well as other bovines and cows.