CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights 'Padak Lao, Pad Pao' Scheme, Direct Jobs & Cash Rewards For Women Athletes In UP | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, October 16: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the people of the state on the sixth day of Sharadiya Navratri. He said Maa Katyayani, who destroys all obstacles and demonic tendencies, symbolises the indomitable courage, unwavering resolve and invincible valour of women.

Highlighting the transformation brought about in the state through faith, development and heritage, the Chief Minister said that sportspersons were now being recruited directly under the ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao'.

In a post on his social media account on X, the Chief Minister criticised the previous government’s tenure. He wrote, before 2017, the state was gripped by an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness, where daughters’ dreams were kept under watch, their aspirations were curbed, and talent was forced to wither in the absence of opportunities. Sports grounds were under the control of mafias, resources were lacking, and instead of giving wings to the aspirations of daughters, their dreams were confined within four walls.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the changes brought about since 2017. He said that over the past nine and a half years, a new chapter of transformation has been written in the state. Fear has given way to security, neglect to encouragement, and a lack of resources to the expansion of sports facilities.

From village-level sports grounds and block-level mini stadiums to district-level stadiums, divisional-level sports colleges and the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, daughters are now receiving a strong foundation to hone their talent.

The Chief Minister said that medal winners at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games are being awarded prizes worth lakhs and crores of rupees. They are also being offered facilities such as direct recruitment under the ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao'. The government is encouraging the talent of sportspersons, honouring their achievements and securing their future.

The impact of this transformation is also being felt on international sporting platforms. In athletics, Parul Chaudhary, Priyanka Goswami, Prachi Chaudhary and Annu Rani; in judo, Asmita Dey; in cricket, Deepti Sharma and Meghna Singh; in hockey, Vandana Kataria; and in wrestling, Divya Kakran have enhanced the pride of the country and the state through their outstanding performances at the Commonwealth and Asian Games.