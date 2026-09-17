CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Artisan Welfare Schemes At Vishwakarma Jayanti Event In Gorakhpur | X

Gorakhpur, September 17: Greeting artisans, craftsmen and all people of the state on the sacred birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, "A country that respects its artisans and craftsmen is the one that moves forward. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted this very spirit and provided the platform of PM Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana. By connecting crafts and artisanship with modern technology and new markets, he has taken artisans and craftsmen forward on the path of prosperity."

CM Yogi was addressing the Shri Vishwakarma Pujanotsav program organized at Shri Vishwakarma Panchayat Mandir in Jatashankar on Thursday morning. After performing the prescribed rituals and worshipping Lord Vishwakarma at the temple, CM remarked, "For people associated with various artisan professions, including masons, carpenters, confectioners and goldsmiths, their craftsmanship itself was the basis of self-reliance. However, this skill, craft and artisanship remained neglected for decades after Independence.

Under the guidance of PM Modi, for the first time, double-engine government has taken artisans and craftsmen forward by connecting them with training, toolkits and various avenues of employment. With the encouragement of double-engine government, more than 03 crore people in UP today have successfully moved towards employment and self-reliance by becoming associated with craftsmanship and crafts."

CM Yogi observed, "Today is an extremely sacred day. It's the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma, craftsman of the universe and at the same time, today is also the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the craftsman of New India.

Today, every artisan and craftsman who possesses a specialized craft is expressing gratitude to Lord Vishwakarma, craftsman of the universe, through worship." Wishing PM Modi a long and healthy life, Chief Minister stated, "From the sacred land of Guru Gorakhnath, while bowing at the holy feet of the creator of universe in the temple of Lord Vishwakarma, I extend heartfelt greetings on behalf of people of the state to the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. It is my prayer that we continue to receive his guidance for a long time and that his vision of a developed India is realized." During the program, the CM also released the Shri Vishwakarma Pujanotsav book.

Dayanand Sharma, president of the Shri Vishwakarma Panchayat Mandir Committee, welcomed the Chief Minister. On the occasion, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, MLC and BJP state vice-president Dr. Dharmendra Singh, State Women's Commission Vice-Chairperson Charu Chaudhary, State General Secretary Abhijat Mishra, Regional President Vinod Rai, Metropolitan President Ramesh Pratap Gupta, local councilor Chhathilal Gupta, Mahant of Kalibari Ravindradas and Shri Vishwakarma Panchayat Mandir Committee members Jaiprakash Sharma, Anoop Sharma and Ajay Vishwakarma, among a large number of people, participated.