CM Yogi Adityanath Govt's UP Secures First Place In Mission Karmayogi, Over 99% Registered Users Active | X

Lucknow, October 23: UP secured first place in the country for its outstanding performance in effectively implementing Mission Karmayogi and building the capacity of government officers and employees. UP was honored for this achievement at the Northern Regional Workshop, jointly organized by the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Administration and Management Academy (RUPAAM) and the Capacity Building Commission of the Government of India. Rajasthan secured second place and Jammu and Kashmir third. With this achievement, UP demonstrated its leading role in administrative efficiency, training and continuous capacity building of personnel.

At the program, CM Yogi Adityanath honored the efforts of concerned officials and training institutions for the state's achievement. On behalf of UP, RUPAAM Director General M. Devraj, Director Sanjay Kumar and Additional Director and Nodal Officer Sunil Kumar Chaudhary were honored for their contributions.

Under Mission Karmayogi, UP has advanced capacity building as an administrative priority. According to data on the iGOT Karmayogi platform for departments and ministries, approximately 19.23 lakh users are registered in the state, of whom more than 99 percent are active. In addition, more than 350 training institutions have been registered under the Unnati initiative. In January 2026, state organized a seven-day capacity-building program for all officers and employees. The state also performed exceptionally well during Sadhana Saptah. Initiatives such as Nirbhay Netri, Nirbhay Chetna, Kaushal Setu and Kaushal Sarathi also reflect the state's comprehensive approach to capacity building.

The performance of various UP departments under Mission Karmayogi was also recognized. In the departmental categories, Home Department secured first place under Category ‘A’. The department recorded a remarkable achievement by completing more than one crore training courses on its own. DG Training Rajiv Agrawal and DIG Dev Ranjan Verma received the award on behalf of the Home Department.

Basic and Secondary Education Department received the second award in the relevant category. More than one crore courses have also been completed in the department. Additional Chief Secretary Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma and Director General (School Education) Monika Rani received the award on behalf of the department. Higher Education Department received the first award in Category ‘B’. Additional Chief Secretary Amit Ghosh received the award. In the same category, the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department secured second place, and Additional Chief Secretary Alok Kumar received the award on its behalf. Under Category ‘C’, the Handloom and Textiles Department won first, while the Administrative Reforms Department won second. Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Sagar received the award on behalf of the Handloom and Textiles Department, while Secretary Bhupendra Chaudhary received it on behalf of the Administrative Reforms Department.

Unnati Capability Index to enable continuous assessment of training institutions' quality

Major initiatives of Capacity Building Commission were also launched at the program. These included the Unnati Capability Index and National Curriculum Design Framework. The Unnati Capability Index will enable more systematic, continuous assessment of the capacity, quality, and progress of training institutions across the country. More than 1,000 training institutions across the country contribute to public servant capacity building. Earlier, the quality of institutions was assessed once every two years, but the new system will emphasize regular reviews and improvement. The index will use a star-rating system based on three indicators and seven domains. Assessment will be based on data related to faculty, curriculum, and institutional structure. Institutions will be compared with others in the same category. Artificial intelligence will analyze data and identify opportunities for improvement, while institutions will retain responsibility for decision-making. In addition, the Unnati Readiness Index will enable training institutions to assess their current status and identify directions for improvement. The objective is to develop institutions into capacity-building institutions and continuously enhance training quality.

National Curriculum Design Framework to provide a structured direction to training

Capacity Building Commission also launched the National Curriculum Design Framework (NCDF). Based on the Karmayogi Quality Framework and the Karmayogi Competency Model, this framework will help training institutions design and deliver courses aligned with officers' roles, job requirements, and expected competencies. The framework defines four levels of learning: foundational, proficiency, advanced and expert. These levels will help structure training by accounting for the complexity of strategic, tactical, and operational decisions. The objective is to make training more systematic, purposeful and effective.

Promoting collaboration among training institutions

To improve the quality of capacity building, the initiative also emphasized the exchange of knowledge, experience, expertise, and resources among training institutions. In this context, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Administration and Management Academy signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with other state training institutions and central training institutions. These initiatives will improve the assessment of institutional capacity, make courses more effective, and equip officers and employees with competencies suited to their roles.