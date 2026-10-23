CM Yogi Adityanath Govt's OTS Scheme Covers 762 Urban Bodies, Grants ₹116.43 Crore Relief To Taxpayers | X - myogiadityanath

Lucknow, October 23: The One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme launched by the Yogi government to strengthen the financial position of urban local bodies and provide relief to taxpayers in settling their old dues is receiving widespread public support. Implemented across all 762 urban local bodies in Uttar Pradesh, the scheme has received 1,71,166 applications so far. Of these, 1,33,589 applications have been approved, while 34,801 applications are being processed.

Through this scheme, the Yogi government is providing eligible taxpayers relief in settling outstanding house tax, water tax and sewer tax dues. Against total dues amounting to ₹312.94 crore, ₹72.96 crore has been recovered so far, while eligible beneficiaries have received relief worth ₹116.43 crore. The scheme has directly benefited 1,33,589 taxpayers.

Among the applications received under the scheme, which is being implemented across 17 municipal corporations, 200 municipal councils and 545 nagar panchayats in the state, residential properties account for the largest share. So far, 1,42,274 applications have been received for residential properties. In addition, 15,999 applications relate to commercial properties and 12,889 to properties in other categories. The average relief provided per beneficiary under the scheme stands at approximately ₹8,715.37.

To make the scheme more convenient for taxpayers, the Yogi government has also provided the option of paying outstanding dues in a maximum of three instalments. This facility is helping taxpayers who face difficulties in making a lump-sum payment settle their old dues more easily. The scheme has been operational since August 15, 2026, and eligible taxpayers can avail its benefits until December 15, 2026.

The Urban Development Department is organising special camps across various urban local bodies to inform citizens about the scheme's eligibility criteria, application process and available relief. Efforts are being made to ensure that the application and settlement processes are simple, transparent and time-bound.

The department has appealed to eligible taxpayers to take advantage of the scheme within the stipulated deadline and settle their outstanding tax dues.

The initiative is providing relief to citizens while also helping increase the revenue of urban local bodies and strengthen their financial self-reliance. Citizens can visit the departmental portal, upulbots.in , for information about the scheme and to submit applications.