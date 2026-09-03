CM Yogi Adityanath Govt To Launch Month-Long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' To Mark PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Service | X

Lucknow, September 03: Yogi government will link the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public service with a resolve for public service and nation-building across the state. For this, the government will run the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17, 2026. During the month-long campaign, programs related to public service, health, cleanliness, the environment, social concerns, and nation-building will be organized from villages and Nyaya Panchayats to district headquarters and metropolises.

The government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is emphasizing broad public participation in the campaign rather than limiting it to government events. For effective implementation of the campaign, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay has been made the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

Through ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, Yogi government intends to familiarise citizens with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public life and public service and connect them with the collective national resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’. For this, preparations are being made to take the programs beyond district headquarters to Nyaya Panchayats, Gram Panchayats and urban areas.

Yogi government will launch the campaign on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the ‘Ashirwad ka Diya’ program. Programs will be organized with public participation from Gram Panchayats to cities. On this occasion, artificial limbs and assistive devices will also be distributed to persons with disabilities. During the campaign, programs such as ‘Karodon Bachchon ke Sapnon ka Bharat’, ‘Namo Seva Gatha’, ‘Aangan ka Utsav’, ‘Kahani Badlav ki’, ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’, ‘Vadnagar se Varanasi Yatra’, ‘Seva Mera Yogdan’, ‘Ghar-Ghar se Rashtra Tak Rangoli’, ‘Innovation Challenge’ and ‘Janseva Mahakumbh’ will be organized.

Under ‘Seva Mera Yogdan’, the Yogi government will organize programs for cleanliness and tree plantation across the state, along with the cleanliness and beautification of ghats, parks, and gaushalas. Blood donation camps will also be organized. Through ‘Arogya Melas’, arrangements will be made for health check-ups, medical consultation and distribution of necessary medicines to people. Special emphasis will be laid on connecting the new generation with nation-building through programs related to children, youth and innovation. Through ‘Namo Seva Gatha’, Prime Minister Modi’s 25 years of public life, welfare schemes, and the changes that have taken place in various sectors during this period will be shared with the people.

As an important milestone of the campaign, ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ will be taken out in every district of the state on October 7. Through this, citizens will be made to take a collective resolve to play their role in building a developed India. Large screens will also be installed at various locations to broadcast Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address.

Preparations to give the campaign a statewide form have been expedited. State in-charge of 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' and Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay will soon hold a meeting with officials of the concerned departments. In this meeting, department-wise responsibilities will be assigned and an action plan for the effective and extensive organization of the programs will be prepared. Yogi government’s effort is that the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ should not merely become a series of events. Instead, it should serve as a medium to bring public service, social participation, and the resolve of Viksit Bharat to every village and city across the state.