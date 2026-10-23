CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Plans AI-Powered Administration In UP Social Welfare Department To Reduce Delays | X

Lucknow, October 23: The Yogi government is promoting the use of modern technology to make government functioning simpler, faster and more transparent across Uttar Pradesh. As part of this initiative, the Social Welfare Department is focusing on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology to improve the efficiency of its operations.

These tools will assist in drafting official letters, preparing file notes and drafts, summarising reports, translating documents and creating presentations. This will save time for officers and employees while helping expedite departmental work.

Anand Kumar Singh, Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department, highlighted the utility of AI and digital technology in government work. The subject was discussed at a retreat programme held on October 17 at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Academy of Administration and Management (RUPAAM) in Lucknow.

Departmental officers deliberated on various aspects of improving administrative processes and enhancing efficiency through modern technology. The effective use of these tools has opened up new opportunities to streamline government functioning and improve the productivity of officers.

The programme also featured discussions on e-Office, human resource management through Manav Sampada, transparency in government schemes, beneficiary identification and improved coordination among various departments.

Emphasis was also laid on simplifying office procedures, reducing delays in decision-making, and strengthening communication and team spirit at the workplace. The effective use of digital systems can help expedite file disposal and make administrative processes more systematic.