CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Organises Free Mock Interviews To Prepare UPPCS-2025 Main Qualifiers For Final Stage | X - myogiadityanath

Lucknow, September 24: The Yogi government is now placing special focus on preparing candidates who have qualified the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s UPPCS-2025 Main Examination for the challenge of the interview stage. In this regard, a special free mock interview programme was organised by the Social Welfare Department at Bhagidari Bhavan in Gomti Nagar. During the programme, IAS and PCS officers associated with UPAM (Uttar Pradesh Academy of Administration and Management), along with subject experts, conducted mock interviews of the candidates and assessed their level of preparedness.

During the mock interviews, experts asked candidates questions on various subjects and evaluated their subject knowledge, ability to respond, self-confidence, and personality presentation. Along with providing candidates with an experience similar to an actual interview environment, they were also familiarised with the finer aspects of the interview process. Experts advised them to maintain a balanced and clear perspective while answering questions, retain self-confidence, and present their personalities effectively.

The objective of the mock interview was not limited to a question-and-answer exercise but also aimed at making candidates aware of the actual status of their preparation. During interactions, experts guided candidates regarding their weaknesses and areas for improvement. This provided candidates with an opportunity to identify their shortcomings and improve upon them before appearing for the actual interview.

Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department, Anand Kumar Singh, said that candidates associated with various training institutions and schemes were given the opportunity to participate in the free mock interview programme. These included candidates receiving training from the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj Research and Training Institute, Bhagidari Bhavan, and Pre-Examination Training Centres, as well as candidates associated with the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana. In addition, candidates who had qualified the UPPCS-2025 Main Examination participated in the mock interview programme.