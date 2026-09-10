CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Orders FIR, Blacklisting Of Contractor Over Mid-Day Meal Foodgrain Supply Lapse In Sitapur | X

Lucknow, September 10: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has once again adopted a strict stance against negligence in the distribution of government foodgrains. In the case of failure to deliver Mid-Day Meal rations to the concerned Fair Price Shop dealers (Kotedars) in Sitapur under the single-stage transportation system, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Manoj Kumar Pandey has directed strict action. He has directed the District Magistrate, Sitapur, to lodge an FIR against the concerned transport contractor and blacklist the concerned firm.

The government has not limited the scope of action to the transport contractor alone. The responsibility of officials found negligent at the level of supervision and monitoring in the entire matter will also be determined.

The minister has clearly directed that strict action must be ensured against anyone whose negligence comes to light during the investigation. This makes it clear that the Yogi government will not hesitate to fix accountability for negligence at any level in the implementation of government schemes.

To ensure effective monitoring of the single-stage transportation system, departmental officials have been clearly directed to further strengthen the regular monitoring and supervision mechanism so that negligence at any level in foodgrain distribution is not repeated.

The priority of the Yogi government is to make the foodgrain distribution system transparent, accountable and effective, so that the benefits of government schemes reach eligible beneficiaries seamlessly within the stipulated time.

Minister Manoj Kumar Pandey said that in accordance with the zero-tolerance policy of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, corruption, negligence or any kind of irregularity in the distribution of government foodgrains will not be tolerated at all.

He said that any irregularity in rations meant for the public and children is an extremely serious matter. It is the responsibility of the concerned agency and officials to ensure that foodgrains are delivered to the designated location on time. No person found negligent in this regard will be spared. Accountability will be fixed and the strictest possible action will be ensured against those found guilty.