CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Holds 2-Day Dyslexia And ADHD Training For Teachers Across Uttar Pradesh | X

Lucknow, October 23: Yogi government is working to promote inclusive education across Uttar Pradesh and provide educational support tailored to the needs of children with disabilities. To this end, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities organized a two-day state-level training program on October 22 and 23 to help identify and assess children with dyslexia and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), equip teachers with effective teaching techniques, and facilitate their integration into mainstream education. About 100 primary and secondary teachers, along with special educators from various districts of the state, participated in the program.

The training aimed to raise teachers' awareness of dyslexia and other specific learning disabilities, while equipping them to identify these conditions early and use effective teaching techniques. Deputy Director and Course Coordinator Dr Amit Kumar Rai highlighted the training program's need and importance. Experts provided guidance on identifying disabilities, the certification process, assessment tools, multisensory teaching methods, classroom management, and children's social and emotional development.

The program stressed the importance of coordination among teachers, parents, and experts to create a supportive learning environment. Experts from the School Education Changing Foundation, Samagra Shiksha, SCERT, the Teacher Training Center, Samriddhi and Learning Foundation, and Bachpan Day Care Center conducted the training sessions. Experts explained that dyslexia can cause difficulties with reading and word recognition, dysgraphia can affect writing, and dyscalculia can make mathematical concepts difficult to understand.

The training emphasized that learning difficulties should not be mistaken for a lack of intelligence. Instead, teaching arrangements must be adapted to children's individual needs. Experts explained that timely identification of learning difficulties, consultation with specialists, appropriate teaching methods, and coordination with parents can help children integrate into mainstream education.

The program highlighted the need for a sensitive approach to children and educational support aligned with their abilities and learning pace. Participation by special educators and primary and secondary school teachers was considered important for developing a better understanding of specific learning disabilities and creating supportive, child-friendly environments in schools.

During the concluding session, participants provided feedback, and certificates were distributed. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities initiative focuses on timely identification of children with specific learning disabilities and promoting inclusive education. The department will organize further dyslexia training programs on October 30-31 and November 2-3.

These programs aim to strengthen teachers’ skills across Uttar Pradesh's districts and build the confidence and support the educational development of students with disabilities by tailoring support to their individual needs.