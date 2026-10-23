CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Announces Extra Saree For Over 3.80 Lakh Anganwadi Workers & Helpers Across UP | X

Lucknow, October 23: The Uttar Pradesh government is stepping up preparations to provide relief to Anganwadi workers and helpers who face difficulties in maintaining the prescribed uniform while performing their duties. The Yogi government has decided to provide an additional saree every year to more than 3.80 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers employed in the department.

The initiative will entail an expenditure of over ₹19 crore. The Mahila Evam Bal Vikas Vibhag is preparing to implement the arrangement, and the process of releasing funds for the additional sarees will be taken forward soon.

Leena Johri, Additional Chief Secretary, Mahila Evam Bal Vikas Vibhag, said, "Anganwadi workers and helpers are responsible for delivering services related to children, pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls at Anganwadi centres. They are also required to make regular field visits."

Under the existing arrangement, two sarees are provided annually under the general scheme, with the Centre and state government sharing the cost in a 60:40 ratio. The provision of an additional saree will make it easier for workers and helpers to maintain the prescribed uniform while performing their duties. It will also address practical difficulties, such as when a saree becomes dirty, needs washing or cannot be worn due to adverse weather conditions.

The state has sanctioned an equal number of Anganwadi worker and helper posts for its 1,90,145 Anganwadi centres. Accordingly, a total of 3,80,290 personnel will benefit from the decision to provide an additional saree.

The government's objective is to improve service delivery at Anganwadi centres while ensuring that workers and helpers have adequate access to their prescribed uniforms.

At the rate of ₹500 per saree, the total estimated expenditure on the initiative will be ₹19,01,45,000. The decision to provide an additional saree has been taken keeping in mind the work-related requirements of Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Mahila and Bal Vikas Vibhag is now focused on implementing the arrangement. Once the funds are made available and the distribution process moves forward, Anganwadi workers and helpers across the state will be able to benefit from the initiative.