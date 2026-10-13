CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Announces E-Waste Awareness Drive In Uttar Pradesh Schools On October 28 | X

Lucknow, October 13: Proper management of old mobile phones, computers and obsolete electronic devices is an important step towards environmental protection. As part of efforts to promote environmental awareness, education, and responsible civic behavior in the state under the leadership of CM Yogi, Special Campaign-6 on e-waste management will be organized in schools across the state on October 28.

Under the campaign, students will be sensitized about the safe collection, reuse and recycling of electronic waste, as well as its disposal through authorized agencies. Along with quizzes and awareness activities during morning assemblies, the campaign will emphasize ensuring that e-waste collected in schools reaches authorized recyclers or refurbishers. District Inspectors of Schools (DIOS) and District Basic Education Officers (BSAs) have been directed to ensure the effective implementation of the campaign and monitor activities.

This initiative emphasizes strengthening environmental awareness in schools, helping students understand the judicious use of resources, and making responsible e-waste management part of daily life.

Schools will organize special awareness activities and quizzes on e-waste management during morning assemblies on October 28. Through posters, banners, and Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials, students will learn about the potential adverse effects of electronic waste on the environment and health, as well as safe collection and responsible disposal. The objective is to integrate environmental protection into students' daily behavior.

Under the campaign, students will be made aware of the need to dispose of old mobile phones, computers and other electronic devices through authorized channels instead of throwing them into general waste or burning them in the open. During e-waste collection in schools, emphasis will be placed on ensuring that students do not dismantle or break open electronic devices and that the collected e-waste is delivered to authorized recyclers or refurbishers. This will help make the process, from collection to disposal, systematic and environmentally friendly.

To implement the campaign effectively, DIOS and BSAs have been directed to ensure the prescribed activities are conducted in schools within their respective jurisdictions. Concerned officials will focus on student participation, e-waste collection, and arrangements to transfer it to authorized agencies. Providing details of campaign-related activities in the prescribed format and ensuring online reporting will also be important.

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“State government, under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, is committed to making children aware of environmental protection and developing them into responsible citizens alongside providing quality education. This e-waste management campaign in schools will play an important role in inculcating the values of cleanliness, judicious use of resources and sensitivity towards the environment among students.”

Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Basic Education

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“Effective implementation of the prescribed activities is being ensured to increase awareness about e-waste management in schools. Emphasis will be placed on the active participation of students, safe collection and disposal through authorized agencies. At the same time, regular monitoring of the campaign and reporting on the designated portal will also be ensured.”

Monika Rani, Director General, School Education