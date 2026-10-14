CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Allocates ₹477 Crore For Pothole-Free Roads, 1,714 Km Rural Network To Be Strengthened | X

Lucknow, October 14: The Rajya Krishi Utpadan Mandi Parishad has released a budget of approximately ₹477 crore to accelerate the strengthening and pothole-free road works under the Yogi government. The funds will be used to repair and strengthen 1,111 link roads across the state's 18 divisions. The total length of these roads is approximately 1,714 km. This will make it easier for farmers to transport their produce to agricultural mandis and improve connectivity in rural areas.

The repair and strengthening of link roads will facilitate the movement of vehicles carrying agricultural produce. It will reduce transportation difficulties caused by damaged roads and provide relief to farmers in transporting their produce.

According to the divisional breakdown, the highest number of link roads, 158, will be repaired and strengthened in the Kanpur division, for which a budget of ₹50.66 crore has been released. These roads have a combined length of 235.39 km. Meanwhile, the highest allocation of ₹74.86 crore has been approved for 156 roads in the Bareilly division, covering a total length of 225.15 km. In the Lucknow division, ₹72.60 crore has been released for 129 roads, with a combined length of 215.40 km.

Similarly, a budget of ₹44.11 crore has been released for 77 roads in the Jhansi division, ₹35.89 crore for 100 roads in Agra, and ₹34.73 crore for 83 roads in Prayagraj. Approved link roads in Ayodhya, Aligarh, Mirzapur and other divisions will also be repaired and strengthened.

To expedite road repair and strengthening works, the Mandi Parishad has called upon the concerned district magistrates to conduct regular reviews at their respective levels.

The Mandi Parishad's Deputy Director (Construction), Deputy Director (Administration) and Mandi Secretaries will coordinate with the district magistrates and ensure progress under their guidance. The Deputy Director (Construction) will monitor the quality of construction and ensure timely completion of the works. District-level committees constituted by the district magistrates will also assist in the process. In addition, the concerned district magistrates will arrange periodic inspections of the works.

Mandi Parishad Director Jitendra Pratap Singh said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is according the highest priority to keeping roads pothole-free and strengthening road infrastructure. In line with this commitment, the Mandi Parishad is accelerating work to strengthen link roads and make them pothole-free.

He emphasised that there would be no compromise on the quality of construction at any level. All works will be completed within the stipulated timelines and in accordance with prescribed technical standards. This will ensure long-term benefits from improved road infrastructure for farmers and the rural population.