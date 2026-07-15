CM Yogi Adityanath Felicitates 11 Youths Trained Under Skill Development Mission On World Youth Skills Day 2026

Lucknow, July 15: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has been continuously taking effective initiatives to make youths self-reliant by connecting them with employment and self-employment through skill development. In this sequence, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day-2026, the Chief Minister felicitated 11 youths who had received training under the Skill Development Mission and ITIs at a felicitation ceremony held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. The youths beamed with happiness after receiving the honour from the Chief Minister. Some of them also shared their inspiring stories of struggle, success and becoming self-reliant before the Chief Minister.

लखनऊ में विश्व युवा कौशल दिवस-2026 के अवसर पर कौशल विकास मिशन एवं ITI से प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर रोजगार एवं उद्यमिता से आत्मनिर्भर बने युवाओं के सम्मान समारोह में... https://t.co/Bz5pP662Xn — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 15, 2026

Stories of self-reliance

Rajrani stated, "My father has passed away and my mother is suffering from cancer. Today, with my earnings, I am not only bearing the cost of my mother's treatment but also taking responsibility for my entire family."

She said that she received training under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, after which she secured a job in Haryana. At present, she is earning a salary of Rs 27,000 per month. She also appealed to young women to avail themselves of the Uttar Pradesh government's schemes to the maximum extent.

Krishna Kumar Sahu of Unnao stated that he received training from an ITI and is now employed with NCL (a subsidiary of Coal India) at a salary of nearly Rs 1 lakh per month. Expressing his gratitude to the Chief Minister, he remarked, "Earlier, the nearest ITI was about 35 kilometres away from my area, but now, with a training centre opened locally, rural youths have received great convenience."

Youth achievements highlighted

Bhavana Dubey of Chandauli stated that she received training in Fashion Designing from an ITI. She expressed happiness at getting the opportunity to share her experiences before the Chief Minister. Thanking the Chief Minister, she remarked that many daughters are becoming self-reliant through ITIs. At present, she is earning more than Rs 70,000 per month through self-employment.

Gyan Prakash Verma stated that he drew inspiration from his ITI training to start a healthcare startup in Lucknow. Keeping women's empowerment and women's health in mind, his company has developed AI technology-based solutions. His startup has also provided employment to several youths.

Shubhra Mishra of Farrukhabad stated that after receiving training from an ITI, she also completed advanced-level training and is now running her own venture. She remarked that the Yogi government's schemes inspired her to move forward. At present, her monthly income is around Rs 5 lakh, and she also pays salaries of up to about Rs 70,000 per month to employees working at her establishment.

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Honouring skilled achievers

The 11 youths felicitated by the Chief Minister included Sheetal Kumari, Neha, Fardeen Khan, Mohammad Bilal, Rajrani, Vartika Gupta, Arjun Pal, Sangeeta Verma, Shivang Verma, Rajeev Vishwakarma and Vinita. Sheetal Kumari from Ayodhya stated, "Receiving this honour from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the most memorable moment of my life." She had received training under the skill development scheme. Today, she is working at Medanta and is earning a salary of Rs 23,000 per month.

Sangeeta Verma of Gautam Buddh Nagar stated that she received ITI training in Noida and today runs her own business. The government's schemes gave me the opportunity to become self-reliant.

Vartika Gupta of Lucknow stated that she received training in the Cosmetology trade from the ITOT Research Centre located in Aliganj and also secured an All India Rank.

She stated that with the guidance of her teachers and the support of the government, she got the opportunity to move forward. Being honoured by the Chief Minister is a matter of pride for her.

Neha from Hamirpur district stated that she is currently earning Rs 22,800 per month. Coming from an ordinary family, Neha remarked, "Today I am able to support my family financially. I never imagined that I would get the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister. But today my dream has come true. I am very happy."