CM Yogi Adityanath Directs UP Officials To Act Swiftly On Public Grievances During Janta Darshan | X

Lucknow, September 21: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met people from various districts during ‘Janta Darshan’ on Monday and listened to their problems. After examining their applications, CM stated, "People who seek to spread discord in society want to turn minor incidents into major ones. Therefore, District Magistrates and SPs must personally keep a watch on even the smallest incident in their respective districts. They must immediately reach the spot, hear the grievances of victims and ensure that the matter is brought to a conclusion by taking action against the guilty as per the rules." He warned, "Negligence and laxity will not be tolerated even in minor incidents."

Chief Minister met every victim seated on chairs during ‘Janta Darshan’. While receiving applications related to the administration, police, revenue, electricity and other matters, CM stated, "For the past nine and a half years, government has been ensuring appropriate resolution of the problems of every victim without discrimination. Officials must be sensitive and ensure the time-bound disposal of public grievances. Ensure that eligible persons receive the benefits of public welfare schemes, make arrangements for the treatment of patients and take the strictest action against land mafias and influential persons."

Most of the complaints presented before CM Yogi Adityanath concerned the police and revenue departments. On this, CM took a strict stand. He stated, "Police Commissioners, ADGs, IGs, DIGs and officers at the SSP level must regularly ensure the resolution of public grievances in their respective districts. If a complaint of negligence is received against any subordinate, action must also be taken against them." CM directed the speedy disposal of matters related to revenue and law and order.

"Kaise ho, kahan padte ho...?"

During ‘Janta Darshan’, CM asked a young child who had come with his mother about his well-being. He then asked about his studies. When CM offered him a chocolate, the child immediately took it. Then, when CM asked for the chocolate back, the child refused. This made the entire hall burst into laughter. CM blessed the child for a bright future and advised him to study with dedication.