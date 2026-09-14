'Citizens’ Trust In Constitutional Institutions Is The Greatest Strength Of Democracy': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that ordinary citizens' trust in constitutional institutions is democracy's greatest strength. He remarked, "Any institution that lives up to the people's trust cannot be prevented from progressing in a democratic system, nor can its importance be underestimated. Good governance depends on public trust. If public confidence is absent, we cannot achieve the objective of good governance. To achieve it, it is essential that even the person sitting at the last rung of society feels pride and confidence in constitutional institutions."

The Chief Minister was addressing the 50th Foundation Day ceremony of the Lok Ayukta Organisation as the Chief Guest on Monday. On the occasion, he released the Lok Ayukta Administration’s commemorative publication and information booklet. He also viewed an exhibition and a short film based on the organisation’s achievements over the last 50 years.

The Chief Minister observed that merely creating an institution does not solve problems. Living up to public trust is the greatest test of democracy. He said, "The makers of the Constitution adopted a parliamentary democratic system for India. If an elected representative loses public trust, the government goes. Every 5 years, representatives must return to the people. If a representative fails to respect public sentiment, the people have every right to replace that representative and allow someone else."

He stated, "The framers of the Constitution identified justice, truth, and equality as fundamental requirements of India and emphasized that every individual has the right to receive justice. The foundation of justice is the test of truth.”

He stressed that every individual should be treated with equality and without discrimination. Resolution of complaints should be based on merit, with emphasis on the satisfaction of the complainant.

The Chief Minister noted that public grievances are resolved within stipulated timelines through platforms such as IGRS, CM Helpline and Janata Darshan. However, he pointed out that some individuals also submit unnecessary complaints. Some people come and say they do not have a personal grievance but want to complain against someone. When evidence is sought, they hesitate.

Sharing an experience, he said that one individual had lodged a complaint against a school. When the complaint was found to be false during investigation, the complainant demanded that all schools in the district be investigated.

He said, such false complaints should be rejected. Such complaints waste the time of the system as well as that of honest individuals genuinely seeking justice.

He emphasized that elements misusing grievance redressal systems should be kept at a distance. To establish any institution as a symbol of trust, even the person at the lowest level should be able to express confidence with dignity that his or her problem will be resolved. He added that while determining merit, it must also be ensured that powers granted to institutions are not misused and that action is taken against habitual frivolous complainants.

The Chief Minister said, "The Lok Ayukta Organisation has made effective use of technology." Recalling the situation in 2017, he stated that the highest number of complaints in the Public Distribution System (PDS) related to foodgrain distribution. Out of every 100 complaints received in Janata Darshan, nearly 60 were related to PDS. To address the issue, technology was introduced. E-POS machines were installed and connected to monitoring screens at headquarters. If any irregularity occurs at any of the 80,000 fair price shops, an alert is generated immediately. This has reduced the possibility of manipulation to zero.

He added, "Today, despite around 500 people attending Janata Darshan, not a single complaint related to PDS is received. The government is providing ration to 16 crore people without discrimination. Single-delivery mechanisms have also been ensured, and trucks transporting foodgrain from FCI warehouses are tracked until they reach their destinations."

The Chief Minister also referred to matters related to the Revenue Department. He said that, "In 2017, nearly 34 lakh cases related to land disputes, demarcation, inheritance and mutation were pending, leading to unnecessary disputes. Around 6 lakh inheritance-related cases alone were pending. Timelines were fixed for disposal of all such matters. It was decided that if a land-use issue was not resolved within 30 days, it would be treated as deemed approved, with accountability fixed on the concerned authority in case of errors. Over the last nine and a half years, 34 lakh cases have been resolved, although another 9 lakh cases also emerged during the same period. Issues relating to inheritance, demarcation and similar matters were addressed."

The Chief Minister stated, "Complaints had earlier been received regarding manipulation during land demarcation. People complained that the Lekhpal shifted measurements slightly."

He said that this issue has now been resolved, as every tehsil has been provided with robotic survey equipment. The process has become so transparent that not even an inch can be altered. Land measurement will now be carried out through technology and land will be allocated based on precise coordinates.

He added that technology can provide solutions to large backlogs of complaints. Such efforts become symbols of public trust. He noted that there may sometimes be attempts to protect a public servant, but when a complaint reaches the Lok Ayukta Organisation, it is resolved on merit.

He also observed that power can sometimes lead to arbitrary behavior and that checks are necessary. Public servants should remain committed to values and ethics. According to him, this was the guiding spirit behind the framing of the Constitution.

The Chief Minister remarked, "After Independence, concerns may have existed that future leadership could create disorder in governance. Following the Emergency, the first government moved toward establishing the Lok Ayukta system. In Uttar Pradesh, the Lok Ayukta Organisation formally began functioning on September 14, 1977. Justice Vishambhar Dayal provided leadership to the organisation at that time."

The Chief Minister noted that the journey that began then continues today under the leadership of Justice Sanjay Mishra with renewed identity and stature.

He said, many issues have been systematically addressed over the years. Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, he recalled that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of opening Jan Dhan accounts after assuming office in 2014, the opposition mocked the initiative. Today, the strength of Jan Dhan accounts is evident to all.

Referring to the difficulties faced by a former Prime Minister in ensuring welfare delivery, he noted, "Funds are now transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts through DBT. Trust is the real strength of democracy. Democracy is of the people, by the people and for the people. Its true test is that every person should receive what rightfully belongs to him."

Recalling his own experiences as a Member of Parliament, he spoke about the hardships faced by widows, destitute individuals and senior citizens. He also mentioned corruption in welfare payments before 2017 and said that such practices no longer exist in Uttar Pradesh. Today, the government provides an annual pension of Rs 12,000 directly into the accounts of 1.10 crore beneficiaries through DBT. Middlemen have been eliminated from the system.

The Chief Minister further informed that the government is making effective use of technology. Through AI, data analysis, cyber security and e-governance, the real image of administration is visible to the public. He emphasized that technology should become a pathway for public welfare and strengthen efforts toward good governance. The greater the purity, transparency and honesty in governance, the better the outcomes will be.

He assured that the government would extend every positive support to the Lok Ayukta Organisation.

The Chief Minister expressed the expectation that, during the tenure of the present Lok Ayukta, a comprehensive document covering the organisation’s 50-year journey should be prepared, along with a strong presentation detailing the number of cases received, disposed of and acted upon.

He suggested organising a grand event by inviting Lok Ayuktas from across the country so that information about their best practices and achievements could also be shared. He further recommended inviting Lokpal members and other stakeholders for discussions on various issues. Dialogue is extremely important for strengthening democracy.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that through such dialogue, the Lok Ayukta Organisation would move forward with a strong roadmap for its next 50 years.

Lok Ayukta Justice Sanjay Mishra, Deputy Lok Ayuktas Shambhu Singh Yadav, Dinesh Kumar Singh and Surendra Kumar Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.