Chief Minister Witnesses Theatrical Presentation Based On Kakori | AI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also witnessed a musical theatrical presentation based on the Kakori Train Action at the programme organised at the Kakori Shaheed Smarak. Through songs including ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Haste Haste Choom Lenge Fasi Ke Fando Ko Hum', 'Shaheedo Ki Chitayon Pe Lagenge Har Baras Mele', the artists inspired a spirit of patriotism and brought alive the saga of Kakori and India’s freedom struggle.

Moved by the performance, the audience also filled the entire pandal with chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. The theatrical presentation was staged by the repertory of the Bharatendu Natya Akademi under the direction of Dr Sumit Srivastava.

The Chief Minister praised the performances of the artists who portrayed the national heroes. He also released booklets based on children’s paintings on ‘Vande Mataram’ and on the martyrs of the Kakori Train Action and official records.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister honoured the families of national heroes and the martyrs of Kakori. He honoured Manmohan Pandey, brother of Param Vir Chakra awardee Manoj Pandey; Kamla Dwivedi, wife of Lance Naik Kevalanand Dwivedi; and Beena Jung, mother of Rifleman Sunil Jung, by presenting them with ceremonial shawls and mementoes.

Thereafter, the Chief Minister honoured the families of freedom fighters and the immortal martyrs of Kakori. Those honoured included Devashish Gupta, grandson of freedom fighter Shiv Narayan Gupta; Rohit Khatri, grandson of Ramkrishna Khatri; Meeta Bakshi, granddaughter of Sachindra Nath Bakshi; Priyanshu Singh and Rajiv Singh, great-grandsons of Thakur Roshan Singh; Afaq Ullah Khan, a family member of Ashfaqulla Khan; Rajeshwari Singh, daughter-in-law of Raja Singh; and Lakshmi Devi Chaudhary, wife of Kunwar Singh Chaudhary, among others.

As part of the expansion of Amar Shaheed Vatika at the Kakori Shaheed Smarak, 34 saplings were planted.

Under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, the Chief Minister planted a Triveni comprising peepal, banyan and neem saplings. The Deputy Chief Minister, Tourism/Culture Minister, Mayor and other guests planted ashoka saplings. The plantation drive was carried out under the supervision of Chief Conservator of Forests, Lucknow Circle, Renu Singh, and Divisional Forest Officer, Awadh Forest Division, Sitanshu Pandey.

Amid patriotic music, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath first garlanded the statues of immortal martyrs Chandrashekhar Singh, Ram Prasad Bismil, Rajendra Nath Lahiri, Thakur Roshan Singh and Ashfaqulla Khan. He took selfies with schoolchildren and also gave them chocolates. The CM also posed for a photograph with both Deputy Chief Ministers while seated before photographs of the immortal martyrs.

The Chief Minister visited the exhibition organised at the Kakori Shaheed Smarak. He gathered information about the exhibition based on activities related to the freedom struggle and also briefed those present about the contributions and lives of the martyrs and national heroes.

Additional Chief Secretary, Culture and Tourism Department, Amrit Abhijat, provided the CM with detailed information about the exhibition. Dr Shraddha Shukla, Director of the State Lalit Kala Akademi, also briefed him about the exhibition put up by the academy. The exhibition also featured portraits of national heroes depicting events associated with Kakori.