Chief Minister Participates In Mass Yoga Session At Banbasa, Calls For Making Yoga A Part Of Daily Life | file photo

On the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a mass yoga session along with a large number of yoga practitioners, personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), students, youth, women, and senior citizens at the state-level event organized in Banbasa. Extending his greetings to the people of the state on International Yoga Day, the Chief Minister described yoga as the foundation of a healthy and balanced life.

The Chief Minister said that it was a matter of immense joy and pride for him to have the opportunity to practice yoga with local residents on the sacred land of Maa Sharda. He expressed gratitude to all yoga instructors, practitioners, and organizers for their contribution to the successful conduct of the event.

He stated that yoga is not merely a form of physical exercise but a way of life that establishes harmony between the mind, body, and soul. Yoga provides mental stability and guides individuals towards a positive, balanced, and successful life.

The Chief Minister observed that in today’s world, where stress, depression, and unhealthy lifestyles pose significant challenges, yoga serves as an effective natural healing system. Regular practice of yoga and pranayama strengthens immunity, enhances mental concentration, and promotes positive energy in life.

He further noted that yoga has united humanity across the globe and has helped establish the Indian cultural ideals of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The World is One Family) and “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah” (May all be happy, may all be healthy) on the global stage. He added that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, International Yoga Day has gained worldwide recognition, and today millions of people in more than 190 countries are connected with yoga.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is a land of ancient traditions of yoga, spirituality, and meditation. The state government is working with a commitment to establish Uttarakhand as a global hub for yoga and wellness. He informed that the state has implemented the country’s first Yoga Policy, under which subsidies of up to ₹20 lakh are provided for establishing yoga and meditation centers, while grants of up to ₹10 lakh are available to encourage research and studies in yoga, meditation, and naturopathy. In addition, five new yoga hubs are being developed across the state, and yoga services are being ensured at all Ayush Health and Wellness Centres.

He stated that the objective of organizing the state-level Yoga Day event in Banbasa was to promote yoga and spiritual practices along the banks of the Sharda River. The government is also working through the Sharda Corridor Project to provide the region with a new identity in spiritual and tourism development. Under this project, being developed at an estimated cost of ₹3,300 crore, various religious and tourist destinations, including the Sharda Riverfront from Tanakpur to Banbasa, are being developed. In the first phase, redevelopment works of Sharda Ghat worth ₹179 crore have already been launched.

The Chief Minister made a special appeal to the youth to not limit yoga to a single day but to make it an integral part of their daily lives. He urged them to stay away from social evils such as substance abuse and adopt a healthy, disciplined, and positive lifestyle. He expressed confidence that the people of Uttarakhand would actively contribute towards realizing the vision of making the state a global center of yoga.

Among those present on the occasion were Cabinet Minister and District In-Charge Minister Bharat Chaudhary, District Panchayat Chairman Anand Singh Adhikari, Secretary to the Chief Minister and Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat, Ayush Secretary Ranjana Rajguru, Kumaon IG Nivedita Kukreti, Champawat District Magistrate Manish Kumar, Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav, Udham Singh Nagar District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati, Chief Development Officer Dr. G.S. Khati, along with other public representatives and officials.