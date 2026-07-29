Chief Minister Heard The Grievances Of Around 200 People During Janata Darshan, Directed Officials To Ensure Prompt Redressal | X / @CMOfficeUP

Gorakhpur: During his visit to Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning held a Janata Darshan despite his busy schedule of ceremonial observances related to the festival of Guru Purnima. He met people, listened to their grievances, and directed officials that resolving every person's grievance is the government's priority. He instructed that people's concerns should be treated with seriousness and sensitivity and that their resolution must be ensured in a prompt and satisfactory manner.

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Following the Guru Purnima worship on Wednesday morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met around 200 people during the Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple. The Chief Minister personally went to the people seated outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in the temple premises and listened to their grievances one by one.

He assured everyone that there was no need for anyone to worry and that every grievance would be resolved. Handing over the petition letters to the officials, he directed that every grievance must be addressed promptly, with quality and in a satisfactory manner.

During the Janata Darshan, people who sought financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses were assured by CM Yogi that no one's treatment would be allowed to stop due to financial constraints. He directed the administration to complete the process of preparing the treatment estimate for the concerned patients and submit it to the government at the earliest. As soon as the estimate is received, funds for the treatment will be released.

During the Janata Darshan, the Chief Minister also blessed and affectionately interacted with children who had accompanied some women, presenting them with chocolates.