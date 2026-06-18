CBI Cracks Down On Alleged Irregularities In UP Education Sector, Raids Held In Lucknow & Amethi | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Amethi, in connection with an alleged education department scam. The searches are part of an ongoing investigation into suspected irregularities involving appointments, financial transactions and administrative processes linked to the education sector.

According to officials, CBI teams simultaneously conducted searches at several premises connected to individuals and entities under scrutiny. Documents, digital records and other materials believed to be relevant to the investigation were examined and seized for further analysis.

The case relates to alleged irregularities that reportedly caused financial losses to the government and raised concerns about transparency in recruitment and administrative procedures. Investigators are examining whether rules were violated and if public resources were misused during the execution of various education-related activities.

Sources said the operation was carried out after preliminary findings indicated possible misconduct and the involvement of multiple stakeholders. The agency is expected to scrutinize financial records, appointment files and official correspondence as part of its effort to establish the extent of the alleged wrongdoing.

The raids created a stir in the districts where searches were conducted, with officials maintaining tight security around the locations. While the CBI has not yet disclosed the full details of the investigation, the action signals a significant escalation in the probe.

The development comes amid increasing scrutiny of recruitment and governance practices in the education sector across several states. Anti-corruption agencies have been focusing on cases involving alleged manipulation of records, irregular appointments and misuse of public funds.

Officials indicated that the investigation remains ongoing and further action may follow based on evidence collected during the searches. The findings of the raids are expected to play a crucial role in determining accountability and identifying those responsible for any proven irregularities.