Bulldozer Vs Bicycle! BJP, Samajwadi Party Clash Over CM Yogi Adityanath & Ram Temple In Lucknow | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's political battle ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections has moved onto the streets, with the BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP) engaging in a fresh poster war over bulldozer politics and the Ram Temple.

A poster displayed outside the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow carries the slogan, "Those who came with bulldozers will leave on bicycles." The message directly targets the Yogi Adityanath government's bulldozer policy, while the bicycle represents the Samajwadi Party's election symbol.

The poster appeared a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the bulldozer as Uttar Pradesh's brand during the groundbreaking ceremony of a tractor manufacturing plant in Jewar.

Meanwhile, the BJP has targeted SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his proposed December visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A poster outside the SP office questioned whether Yadav would pay tribute to the karsevaks who were killed in police firing in 1990.

The poster carried the message, "Will you be able to pay tributes to the karsevaks? Who does not belong to Lord Ram, cannot belong to anyone else."