'Bulldozer Is UP's Brand' CM Yogi Adityanath Invites CNH Industrial To Manufacture Bulldozers Alongside Tractors In Jewar | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is set to enter the bulldozer manufacturing sector, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inviting global equipment manufacturer CNH Industrial to consider producing bulldozers in the state alongside tractors. Calling the bulldozer a brand associated with Uttar Pradesh, Yogi said locally manufactured machines could find demand across India and international markets.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while virtually addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of CNH Industrial's upcoming tractor manufacturing plant in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region of Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The project involves an investment of over ₹1,200 crore and will be developed across approximately 100 acres. It is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities while strengthening agricultural mechanisation and modern manufacturing. Yogi highlighted the transformation of Uttar Pradesh's industrial environment, attributing growing investor confidence to improved law and order and the government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

He described Jewar as an emerging industrial and logistics hub, citing major projects such as the Noida International Airport, semiconductor manufacturing facilities, Medical Device Park, Toy Park and data centres.

The Chief Minister also claimed that Uttar Pradesh had received investment proposals worth over ₹50 lakh crore in the past nine-and-a-half years, with approximately ₹15 lakh crore already reaching the implementation stage.

He said the number of factories in the state had increased from 14,000 to 35,000, while startups had grown from 120 to 25,000.

Yogi said the CNH project would strengthen the state's manufacturing ecosystem, support farmers and create new opportunities for skilled youth.