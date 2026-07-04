BJP National President Arrives In Lucknow For The First Time, CM Yogi Introduces Ministers And Party Workers To Him | X / @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party National President and Rajya Sabha MP Nitin Nabin arrived in Lucknow for the first time on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him at the airport by presenting a bouquet and draping him with a saffron Angavastram. The Chief Minister also introduced the ministers of the state government and party workers to the National President.

In a post on his social media account 'X', the Chief Minister wrote, “A heartfelt welcome and greetings to Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin Ji in Uttar Pradesh, the land of culture, values and creative pursuit, sanctified by the sacred footstep of Prabhu Shri Ram and Leeladhari Bhagwan Shri Krishna.”

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Those present to welcome the National President included BJP State President and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Union Minister of State Kamlesh Paswan, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state government ministers Suresh Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Bhupendra Chaudhary, A.K. Sharma, Dharampal Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Sanjay Nishad, Dara Singh Chauhan and JPS Rathore, Rajya Sabha MPs Dinesh Sharma, Sanjay Seth and Brajlal, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, along with other ministers, public representatives and office-bearers of the organisation.