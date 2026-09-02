BJP MLA Anil Sharma Passes Away; CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief | X

Lucknow, September 2: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Anil Sharma passed away on Wednesday. He had been suffering from illness for a considerable period and was undergoing treatment in a hospital. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over his demise.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences through his social media account, X. He wrote, "The demise of Shri Anil Sharma, former Minister of State in the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Hon'ble MLA from the Shikarpur Assembly constituency of Bulandshahr district, is deeply saddening. Humble tributes."

CM Yogi further wrote, "I pray to Prabhu Shri Ram to grant a place at His holy feet to the departed noble soul and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti."