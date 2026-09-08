Bihar Team Studies UP's Water Testing System; Jal Nigam Showcases Advanced Quality Monitoring Model | X

Lucknow, 08 September: Along with ensuring the availability of clean and safe drinking water to every citizen of the state, the Yogi Government is continuously strengthening the system for regular testing and monitoring of water quality. In this direction, a three-member team from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) of the Bihar Government undertook an exposure visit to the State-Level Water Analysis Laboratory of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) in Lucknow. A team from UNICEF Uttar Pradesh also participated. The Bihar team conducted a firsthand study of the modern system of water quality testing, monitoring, and laboratory management in Uttar Pradesh.

During the exposure visit, State Laboratory In-charge and Assistant Research Officer Anil Kumar briefed the team about the water quality monitoring and surveillance system being implemented in Uttar Pradesh under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The team was informed about the state's laboratory network, water testing through Field Test Kits (FTKs) at the village level, and the process of monitoring it through the portal.

The team was also informed about the procedures followed in cases where any contamination is detected in water, including corrective action, re-testing, and measures adopted until the issue is fully resolved. Detailed discussions were also held on NABL accreditation and the laboratory's quality management system.

The Bihar team observed the testing process for bacteriological parameters such as E. coli and Total Coliform in the laboratory. In addition, information was provided about advanced technologies such as ICP-MS, used for detecting extremely low levels of heavy metals, and GC-MS/MS, used for testing pesticide residues. The team was also briefed about facilities being developed for testing emerging pollutants such as PFAS and microplastics in the future.

A joint meeting of representatives from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and UNICEF was also held under the chairmanship of Sanjay Gupta, Joint Director, CP Unit Engineer, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural). During the meeting, best practices and experiences related to water quality monitoring, laboratory management, quality control, and NABL accreditation were exchanged. Superintending Engineer (Rural) and Laboratory Head Engineer Gyanendra Kumar Chaudhary stated that this exposure visit is an important initiative that will strengthen technical cooperation between the two states in the field of water quality management and modern testing technologies.

Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural), Yogesh Kumar, stated, “Regular water quality testing plays a vital role in ensuring the availability of safe drinking water. Through inter-state cooperation and the exchange of technical experiences, laboratories are being made more capable in accordance with global quality standards while also being prepared to address new and emerging water quality challenges.”

He added, "Our effort is to further strengthen the resolve of ensuring the availability of clean and safe drinking water to every citizen through modern technology, effective monitoring, and quality assurance."