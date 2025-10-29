Bihar Elections: UP Chief Minister Seeks Support For BJP Candidate Rakesh Ranjan Ojha At Shahpur Rally

UP Chief Minister Seeks Support For BJP Candidate Rakesh Ranjan Ojha At Shahpur Rally |

Bhojpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held his second rally on Wednesday in the Shahpur Assembly constituency in support of BJP candidate Rakesh Ranjan Ojha, beginning his address in the local language and urging voters to “make the lotus bloom once again.”

Targeting the opposition, particularly the RJD and Congress, Yogi declared that “with Lord Indra’s blessings, it is certain the NDA government will return to power in Bihar.” Launching a sharp attack, he said, “Those who can eat up the fodder meant for animals can easily swallow the rights of human beings.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, the Chief Minister said, “Under PM Modi’s leadership and the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, every youth, farmer, poor family, mother, and sister is benefiting from welfare schemes. During Modi ji’s tenure, 25 crore people have come out of poverty and moved toward self-reliance. Migration from Bihar has stopped; now, engineers from Bihar are driving the state’s growth.”

Praising the people of Bihar, Yogi said, “The youth of Bihar are blessed with intelligence. If given a platform, they can impress the entire world with their talent. Wherever Bihar’s youth go, they make their mark with hard work and intellect.”

He further said, “Every Indian feels proud of Bihar. This land has given birth to great leaders and freedom fighters. Bihar’s past is glorious, but the 15-year rule of RJD and the earlier Congress era were nothing less than a curse. During that time, the people of Bihar suffered an identity crisis. Youth migrated, farmers were driven to suicide, traders lived in fear, and women’s safety was left to God’s mercy.”

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attends Grand Chhath Puja Event On Gomti Ghat In Lucknow

Recalling the turnaround under the NDA, Yogi said, “When Bihar awakened in 2005 and the NDA government was formed under Nitish Kumar, the countdown for the mafia began. Bihar started moving in a new direction. Today, the state has what it lacked for decades—better roads, flood management, educational institutions, medical and engineering colleges, and numerous welfare schemes for the poor.”

He added, “Before 2005, Bihar suffered from dynastic politics, chaos, and hooliganism. But in the last 20 years, Nitish Kumar’s tireless efforts have brought Bihar back on track. Today, no one questions Bihar’s progress—everything the people once aspired for is now becoming reality.”

He urged the crowd, “The pace of Bihar’s development must not stop. The double-engine government can accelerate Bihar’s growth like a bullet train. I appeal to you to keep this momentum going.”

UP CM stated further, “Today, Bihar stands for both progress and heritage. The legacy of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, Baba Mahendra Nath, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Mahatma Buddha, Babu Jagjivan Ram, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad defines our proud tradition.” Turning to the crowd, he asked, “Are you happy that the Ram Temple has been built?” The people responded with a resounding, “Yes!”

CM Yogi went on, “Congress, RJD, and their UP ally, the Samajwadi Party, all opposed the construction of the Ram Temple. Congress claimed Lord Ram never existed, RJD vowed to stop the temple, and SP fired bullets at Ram devotees. But we always said, ‘Goliyan chale ya danda, Ram Lalla hum aayenge, mandir wahi banayenge.’ And today, that promise has been fulfilled; the grand temple now stands tall.”

Spotting a bulldozer at the venue, CM Yogi remarked, “The NDA’s BJP government does what it promises. We said we would end mafia rule, and we did. In UP, when bulldozers roll over the mafia’s chest, SP and its allies rush to offer Fatiha.”

He added, “Bihar too has emerged from Jungle Raj and is now setting new benchmarks of progress. The direction in which Bihar is moving must not stop, slow down, or b