Bharat Taxi Model To Reach UP Villages; CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Plans Rural Bus Services On Zero-Commission Format | X

Lucknow, September 23: Freedom from commission on every ride, social security of Rs 5 lakh and association with cooperatives. With these features, Bharat Taxi has been launched, and preparations are now underway to take its model to the villages of Uttar Pradesh. Rural bus services will be developed on similar lines. This is expected to improve transportation facilities in villages while also creating new employment opportunities for local youth. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh to take this model forward for rural bus services.

Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off Bharat Taxi in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. It has been launched in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj. Along with taxis, two-wheeler and three-wheeler drivers can also register and join the service.

Bharat Taxi's biggest feature is its zero-commission model. Drivers joining the platform will not have to pay any commission to the platform on each ride. Along with this, they will also receive social security of Rs 5 lakh. During the program, officials handed over share certificates of Bharat Taxi to 5 Sarathis.

The Chief Minister said that no one had earlier thought about the social security of people driving taxis, two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Now, with social security, drivers can work with greater peace of mind and a sense of responsibility.

Bharat Taxi is not merely a service that transports passengers from one place to another. Preparations are underway to develop it as a model that connects transportation, employment and cooperatives. That is why it has also included bikes and three-wheelers in its scope, along with taxis.

Along with the launch of Bharat Taxi in cities, the direction for its next expansion has also been decided. The Transport Department has been asked to take forward rural bus services on similar lines. In other words, the experiment of connecting youth with transportation through Bharat Taxi, which has begun in cities, is now being prepared for expansion to villages through bus services.

This will provide villagers with another means of transportation while creating opportunities to connect local youth with employment. The Chief Minister said that if Bharat Taxi is used effectively, it can create employment for lakhs of young people.

While discussing the integration of rural transportation and employment, the example of Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025 was also cited. During the MahaKumbh, many young people transported devotees safely to the Sangam through bike taxis. They also helped transport people to railway stations and the airport. This provided convenient transportation and helped prevent traffic disruption.

Based on this experience, the focus is on expanding the scope of the Bharat Taxi model. The experiment that began in the city with taxis, bikes and three-wheelers is now being prepared for expansion to bus services in villages, thereby connecting transportation and employment.

Bharat Taxi has signed MoUs with the airport, metro, police and various other institutions in Lucknow. This has connected the service with different institutions from the start. Along with Lucknow, operations have also begun in Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

Bharat Taxi has launched in 4 cities, but its next phase appears to be heading towards villages. Preparations to bring the same model of zero commission, social security, and employment to rural bus services are taking it beyond a taxi service to a broader transportation model.