Bharat Taxi Launch: CM Yogi Adityanath Honours Saarthis, Signs MoUs To Expand Mobility Services In UP | X

Lucknow, September 23: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured five Saarthis of Bharat Taxi, namely Sumandeep Kaur, Amit Kumar Agrawal, Amrish Sonkar, Shashank Pandey, and Pankaj Kumar Verma, by presenting share certificates to them on the stage. He also distributed loan cheques to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Krishak Samriddhi Yojana. Under the scheme, Anil Kumar Singh received a loan of ₹6 lakh, Ankush Kumar received ₹5 lakh, Avadhesh Kumar received ₹4.50 lakh, Babulal Rajput received ₹3 lakh, and Sanjay received a loan of ₹2 lakh.

On this occasion, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Cooperative Department, JPS Rathore, also presented a cheque of ₹2 crore 69 lakh to the Chief Minister as a dividend from the Uttar Pradesh State Warehousing Corporation.

In the presence of the Chief Minister, MoUs were exchanged on the stage between Bharat Taxi and three major institutions. Bharat Taxi CEO Himanshu exchanged MoUs with Shiv Mohan Singh, Chief Commercial Officer of Adani Airport Lucknow; Sushil Kumar, Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC); and Arvind Kumar Maurya, DIG, Traffic and Road Safety, Lucknow.

Bharat Taxi will provide a new employment opportunity for youth: Brajesh Pathak

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak stated that the Cooperative Department is extremely important for people associated with the poor, farmers, and the middle class. He noted that under previous governments, the department had drifted away from its original spirit, but under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Cooperative Department has received a new direction, and today cooperative banks are operating profitably, benefiting farmers and the general public.

He stated that after the establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation at the central level, significant progress has been made in strengthening the cooperative system across the country. Bharat Taxi is an important initiative in this direction, where there will be a system of “one’s own vehicle, one’s own driver, and one’s own earnings,” and the money will circulate within local families and the local economy. He called upon the people of the state to work together to make Bharat Taxi successful and to become its brand ambassadors.

Brajesh Pathak further remarked that in Uttar Pradesh, the culture of crime and country-made pistols has now been replaced by a stronger culture of literacy, education, and development.

Remarkable work is being done in the cooperative sector in Uttar Pradesh: Murlidhar Mohol

Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol stated that Bharat Taxi services are being launched today not only in Lucknow but also in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Prayagraj, while more than 50,000 people from various districts of the state have joined the programme online.

Speaking about Bharat Taxi, he noted that more than ₹100 crore has been credited to the accounts of driver brothers and sisters over the last six months. At present, Bharat Taxi is operating in around 15 cities across the country, and with the addition of Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Prayagraj, nearly 40,000 drivers have registered in Uttar Pradesh so far.

He stated that remarkable work is being carried out to strengthen the cooperative movement in Uttar Pradesh under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the leadership of Cooperative Minister JPS Rathore. Around 42,000 cooperative societies are currently functioning in the state. The computerization of PACS and the digitization of rural banks are progressing rapidly. He said that Uttar Pradesh’s cooperative model can become an inspiration for other states of the country, and Bharat Taxi is an important initiative that will provide new momentum to the cooperative movement in the mobility sector.