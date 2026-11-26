'Beware Of Those Carrying Red Book': CM Yogi Targets Congress, SP At Constitution Day Event In Lucknow | X

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp political attack on the Congress and Samajwadi Party during the Constitution Day celebrations at Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Lucknow on Thursday, accusing opposition parties of spreading confusion in the name of the Constitution.

Yogi Targets Opposition Over Constitution

Addressing the state-level Constitution Gaurav Diwas ceremony, Yogi said people should remain cautious of those carrying a 'red book' and attempting to mislead the public. He alleged that those who had weakened the Constitution during their tenure were now presenting themselves as its protectors.

The Chief Minister said India's sovereignty rests with its 145 crore citizens, not with any individual, family or particular caste. Describing the Constitution as the country's pride and guiding force, he said it guarantees rights while reminding citizens of their duties and responsibilities.

Taking aim at the Congress, Yogi alleged that the party had neglected Dr BR Ambedkar and made efforts to prevent him from entering Parliament. He also accused previous governments of disrespecting national icons. Referring to the Samajwadi Party government, he claimed that Dr Ambedkar's name had been removed from Kannauj Medical College and was subsequently restored by the present government.

Constitutional Legacy And Ambedkar Statue Development

During his address, Yogi highlighted India's constitutional legacy, pointing out that every adult citizen received voting rights from the very beginning, without discrimination based on caste, religion, region, language or gender. He also referred to illustrations of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Gautam Buddha and Emperor Ashoka in the original Constitution, describing them as reflections of India's cultural heritage.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister launched beautification and development works under the Dr BR Ambedkar Statue Development Scheme. Of the 4,030 sites identified across Uttar Pradesh, development work will begin at 3,955 locations. The initiative includes protective canopies, boundary walls, CCTV cameras, landscaping and other security arrangements around statues of Dr Ambedkar and other social icons.

Yogi Stresses Rule Of Law

Yogi also criticised previous governments over alleged corruption, paper leaks, mafia influence and unemployment, asserting that the rule of law remains the foundation of development.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun, Chief Secretary SP Goyal and DGP Rajeev Krishna were among those present.

The programme also featured a collective reading of the Constitution's Preamble, paying tribute to the Constitution makers and reaffirming commitment to democratic values.

Mayawati Says Ambedkar Remembered Only During Elections

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday urged the Bahujan community to gain political power, saying Dr BR Ambedkar's mission of empowering Dalits, tribals, backward classes and marginalised sections remains incomplete without control over political power. In a Constitution Day message on X, she questioned why the Bahujan community remains distant from power at the Centre despite decades of independence and constitutional safeguards. She also questioned successive governments over reservation, poverty, unemployment, education and healthcare.

Recalling Ambedkar's vision of social and economic democracy, Mayawati stressed the need to eliminate casteism and ensure equality. Referring to upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, she appealed to people to strengthen the BSP and its political movement.