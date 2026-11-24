Before Saying 'I Do': Noida's Aarshi's Matrimonial Highlights Relationship Readiness | File Pic

Noida: As the New Year approaches, Aarshi's Matrimonial is encouraging families and young adults to rethink their approach to marriage, highlighting relationship readiness as an essential step before searching for a life partner.

According to the organisation, modern matchmaking often revolves around checklists covering income, location and lifestyle preferences. However, factors such as shared values, family compatibility, temperament, emotional maturity and the ability to navigate differences are equally important for building lasting relationships.

Parents' Role In Relationship Preparedness

Ms Aarshi Jain, Founder and Managing Director of Aarshi's Matrimonial, believes relationship preparedness is a shared responsibility of parents and prospective brides and grooms.

"Children learn about marriage long before they start looking for a partner. They learn by watching how their parents speak about it. When marriage is approached with fear or hesitation at home, children often carry the same apprehension into their own relationships," said Aarshi Jain.

She emphasised that preparing children for marriage goes beyond finding a suitable match and involves helping them understand commitment, patience and mutual understanding.

Relationship Intelligence Program For Families

To address this need, Aarshi's Matrimonial has introduced its Relationship Intelligence Program, which focuses on emotional, mental and practical preparedness. The programme helps parents and prospective partners develop self-awareness and distinguish between essential relationship needs and personal preferences.

This New Year, the organisation urges families to prioritise relationship readiness over simply finding a match, recognising that successful marriages require preparation, understanding and shared responsibility.