Bareilly Gets ₹265 Crore Drinking Water Project To Benefit Over 76,000 Families, Mayor Performs Bhoomi Pujan | File Pic

Bareilly: In a major push towards urban infrastructure development, Bareilly Mayor Dr Umesh Gautam performed the Bhoomi Pujan of a ₹265 crore drinking water project in Bakarganj. The ambitious initiative is expected to benefit 76,465 families by improving access to clean and reliable drinking water across the city.

Strengthening Bareilly's Water Supply Infrastructure

The project aims to strengthen Bareilly's existing water supply infrastructure and address the growing demand for household water amid rapid urban expansion. It is also expected to reduce dependence on alternative water sources and improve public health, sanitation and hygiene. Speaking at the ceremony, Mayor Dr Umesh Gautam said clean drinking water was a basic necessity and an essential indicator of quality of life.

He emphasised that the city's development agenda prioritises inclusive growth and ensuring that essential civic amenities reach every section of society.

Focus On Sustainable Urban Development

He added that the ₹265 crore investment reflects the commitment to building a progressive, sustainable and future-ready Bareilly. The project marks an important step in strengthening basic urban services and improving everyday living conditions.

With more than 76,000 families expected to benefit, the initiative aims to make drinking water access more dependable while supporting Bareilly's long-term urban development goals.