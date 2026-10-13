Ayodhya's Ramlila Goes Global As 16 Russian Artists Prepare To Stage Ramayana In Moscow Ahead Of Deepotsav | File Pic

Lucknow, October 13: The joy of Lord Shri Ram’s return to Ayodhya and the festive spirit of Deepotsav are no longer confined to the banks of the Saryu. Preparations are underway for the echoes of the Ramayana to resonate in Moscow, Russia's capital, as well. As preparations to welcome Shri Ram in Ayodhya continue, Moscow has also begun preparations for a Ramlila performance. Sixteen Russian artists have come together to bring the Ramayana's characters to life on stage. A special feature of this event is that the costumes for the Ramayana characters were purchased from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk and brought to Russia. This blend of Indian traditions, the Ramayana, and Russian artists' participation further enhances Ayodhya’s cultural splendor on the international stage.

Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, events associated with Ayodhya’s Deepotsav and Ramlila have drawn worldwide attention. Dr. Rameshwar Singh, producer and director of the Ramlila to be staged in Moscow, said that after Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister, Ramlila's international presence grew significantly.

Staging Ramlila with Russian artists strengthens India-Russia relations. From this perspective, the Ramlila in Moscow is not merely a cultural performance, but also an opportunity for the two countries to exchange traditions and artistic expression.

An important link in the cultural bond between Russian artists and Ayodhya through Ramlila was established in November 2018. At that time, the first performance of Russia’s ‘Disha Ramlila’ took place in Ayodhya. This event became an important milestone in connecting Russian artists’ theatrical presentation of the Ramayana with Ayodhya’s cultural environment.

A distinctive feature of this cultural journey was the staging of Lord Shri Ram’s story by artists from another country.

Subsequently, in January 2019, ‘Disha Ramlila’ was staged at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela. The participation of Russian artists in a major religious and cultural event such as the Kumbh added another important dimension to this journey. Ramlila created an opportunity for dialogue between Indian religious traditions and theatrical expression.

The ‘Disha Ramlila’ performances also remained associated with the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. Deepotsav is a major festival celebrating Lord Shri Ram’s return to Ayodhya. The participation of Russian artists on this occasion helped advance cultural exchange between India and Russia.

Ramlila's distinctive feature is that its story is deeply rooted in Indian society and traditions, but its staging is not confined by geographical boundaries. When artists from another country portray Ramayana characters on stage, they get to engage with Indian literature, traditions, and theatrical expression. The preparations by a team of 16 Russian artists in Moscow are another link in this cultural exchange.

According to Dr. Rameshwar Singh, such performances strengthen relations between the two countries. This event, centered on the story of Shri Ram, brings together Ayodhya’s cultural identity with Russian artists' participation. In this way, Ramlila is becoming not merely a presentation of a story, but also a medium of dialogue between different cultures.

Disha Ramlila also carries forward the legacy of the great theatre artist Gennadi Mikhailovich Pechnikov, who was affectionately known as “Russian Ram”. His contribution to popularising Ramlila among Russian audiences has been historic.

Characters in the Ramlila

1. Ram: Alexei

2. Sita: Dasha

3. Lakshman: Oleg

4. Hanuman: Dmitry

5. Bharat: Evgeny

6. Ravana: Sergei

7. Dasharath: Artyom

8. Kaushalya: Rati

9. Sumitra: Natalya

10. Kaikeyi: Irina

11. Janak: Vasily

12. Golden deer: Rita

13. Misha

14. Nadezhda

15. Demon army

16. Vanara army