Ayodhya’s Dashrath Path Nears Completion Ahead Of Deepotsav, To Blend Modern Connectivity With Treta Yuga Heritage | File Pic (Representational Image)

Ayodhya: Along with development, the memories of the Treta Yuga are now also being preserved in a new form in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram. Ahead of Deepotsav, Dashrath Path is taking shape as a major gift from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This grand 15.390-kilometre-long four-lane road will connect devotees with the poignant chapter of the Treta Yuga in which the memories of Chakravarti Maharaj Dashrath, father of Lord Shri Ram, remain alive even today.

Connecting Saket Petrol Pump to the memorial site of Maharaj Dashrath at Bilwahari Ghat, this route will not only give a new impetus to Ayodhya’s traffic system but will also offer devotees an experience of the Treta Yuga amid modern amenities.

As one steps onto Dashrath Path, it will seem as though the ancient memories of Ram Nagari and modern Ayodhya are coming together. The project has a total cost of Rs 418.98 crore. The road is being constructed with a width of 14 metres. Around 92 per cent of the project has been completed. The target is to complete it before Deepotsav so that both city residents and devotees can benefit from it.

Modern lights will be installed along the route. It will also have a footpath approximately one metre wide and a divider in the middle. This will not only ensure smooth movement of vehicles but also enhance pedestrian safety. Dashrath Path will make travel to the inner areas of the city easier and significantly improve connectivity.

The construction of this route will strengthen connectivity to surrounding areas. It will also help manage the growing pressure of religious tourism.

Assistant Engineer Shashank Pandey of the Provincial Division of the Public Works Department said, "Work on the Dashrath Path project is progressing rapidly. The route would play an important role in improving Ayodhya’s traffic management system. Around 92 per cent of the project has been completed, and work is being expedited to complete it before Deepotsav. Equipped with modern lighting, footpaths and a divider, this four-lane bypass will provide relief to city residents from traffic congestion while also reducing travel time."

The Ayodhya Development Authority will install 30 mudra pillars along the approximately 15-kilometre-long Dashrath Path at a cost of Rs 82.68 lakh. One pillar will be installed approximately every 500 metres. Of these, 15 pillars will display yoga mudras and 15 will feature weapon mudras. Each pillar will be approximately six feet high. The pillars will be installed after completion of the road corridor.

The yoga mudras will convey the message of spiritual tradition and Indian culture, while the weapon mudras will represent the glorious heritage of valour, courage and the Sanatan tradition.

Yoga mudras such as Vayu, Agni and Ayu will give these pillars a distinctive appeal. At night, illuminated by attractive lighting, these pillars will enhance the beauty of Dashrath Path and become an attraction for devotees and tourists. This is expected to further strengthen Ayodhya’s cultural identity and boost tourism activities.