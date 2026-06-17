Ayodhya Temple Row: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Probe Into Servitors’ Salaries & Working Conditions

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday expressed concern over the recent controversy involving temple servitors in Ayodhya, saying the episode has deeply hurt the sentiments of followers of Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said the developments in Ayodhya had caused emotional distress among devotees and raised questions about the circumstances that may have led to the incident. He suggested that a servitor would not take such a step if their salary and working conditions were satisfactory.The SP chief said authorities should examine whether employees associated with temple services were receiving proper wages and support. “Why would a servitor take such a step if their salary was being paid properly?” he asked while addressing the media.

Akhilesh also referred to reports circulating in public discourse, claiming that money was allegedly being found in cow-dung cakes, and said such matters required a transparent inquiry. He urged those responsible for temple administration to clarify the facts and ensure that concerns raised by devotees are addressed.The remarks have added a political dimension to the controversy, with opposition leaders demanding accountability and greater transparency regarding temple management and the welfare of workers associated with religious institutions.

The issue has sparked discussion across Uttar Pradesh, particularly because of Ayodhya’s religious significance. While supporters of the SP have backed Akhilesh’s call for answers, leaders from rival parties are expected to respond to the allegations and comments in the coming days.

As the debate continues, attention remains focused on the facts surrounding the incident and the concerns raised about the treatment of temple servitors.