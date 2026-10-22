Ayodhya Ramlila 2026 Draws Over 74 Crore Views Across 57 Countries, Organisers Claim Record Global Reach | X

Ayodhya, October 22: When the story of Lord Shri Ram reaches millions of people through modern technology and performances by film stars, its message of faith transcends geographical boundaries. Ayodhya Ramlila, featuring film artists, has once again set a new record this year for its extensive reach. Held in Delhi from October 10 to 20, the Ramlila attracted more than 74 crore viewers across digital and broadcast platforms.

The presentation reached audiences in 57 countries, with 211 artists from Delhi and Mumbai portraying different characters.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this initiative has become a prominent digital platform for taking Lord Shri Ram's story to audiences worldwide. Launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayodhya’s digital Ramlila has continued to expand its reach and set new viewership records every year.

Ramlila Committee founder Subhash Malik (Bobby) said the event was organized in Delhi for the first time this year, with performances at Mavalankar Hall on Rafi Marg and streamed across digital platforms to reach a global audience. The Bal Ramlila also received an encouraging response from viewers this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes to the Ramlila Committee every year to convey his best wishes and blessings, further boosting the morale of those associated with the event.

More than 211 film artists from Delhi and Mumbai participated in the Ramlila. 3D technology and modern stage design added grandeur to the performance. This year, Ravi Kishan portrayed Lord Shri Ram, while Miss Universe India Kezia Liz Mejo played Mata Sita. Bindu Dara Singh portrayed Lord Shiva, Arun Bakshi played Ravana, Shahbaz Khan portrayed Meghnad, Puneet Issar played Lord Parshuram, and Raja Murad portrayed Kumbhkaran. Special presentations associated with Miss Universe 2025 and 2026 also added to the event's appeal.

The first-time Bal Ramlila received appreciation from viewers. The combination of acting, technology and stage design presented the Ramayana in a new format.

According to the organizers, the Ramlila was livestreamed this year on multiple platforms to reach as many people as possible. These included Aardhana Tata Play, ShemarooMe, the Vi app, Airtel, the Shemaroo Bhakti YouTube channel, Facebook pages, and other digital platforms. According to the figures, the Shemaroo Bhakti YouTube channel alone attracted more than 7 crore viewers.

Viewership Across Various Platforms

- Aardhana Tata Play: 1.5 crore

- ShemarooMe: 3.5 crore

- Shemaroo Bhakti YouTube: 7 crore

- Shemaroo Bhakti Dham YouTube: 6 crore

- Facebook pages: 13 crore

- Other YouTube platforms: 12 crore

- Shemaroo Aardhana TV: 5.5 crore

- Tata Play: 8 crore

- Airtel: 5 crore

- Dish TV: 4.5 crore

- Instagram: 4 crore

- Twitter clips: 2.5 crore

- Videocon: 1.5 crore

Ayodhya digital Ramlila began in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Uttar Pradesh government played a role in launching the event. Neelkanth Tiwari, then Minister for Tourism and Culture, inaugurated it at the time. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the team worked to expand the event's reach.

Ramlila Committee founder Subhash Malik (Bobby), General Secretary Shubham Malik and Vice-President Jatin Malik are among the key office-bearers associated with the event. The organizers claim that the Ramlila’s reach has continued to grow through digital platforms and modern technology. They say the presentation now reaches devotees of Lord Shri Ram not only in India but also in other countries.

Annual viewership figures for the Ramlila are as follows:

2020: 16 crore

2021: 20 crore

2022: 25 crore

2023: 40 crore

2024: 41 crore

2025: 62 crore

2026: More than 74 crore

Ram Katha reaches more than 57 countries

According to the organizers, the Ramlila was broadcast across more than 57 countries, including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia, Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Mauritius, Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, Kenya, Nigeria, England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Russia, Canada, the United States and other countries.