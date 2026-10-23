Ayodhya Gets Festive Makeover Ahead Of Deepotsav 2026, Major Roads & Railings Being Repainted | File Photo

Ayodhya, October 23: In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, preparations have been intensified in Ramnagari to make Deepotsav-2026 grand, divine and attractive. Special emphasis is being placed on beautifying the city's major roads to adorn the city of Lord Shri Ram in keeping with the splendor of the Treta Yuga and its cultural dignity. In this connection, the Provincial Division of the Public Works Department is undertaking denting and painting of the dividers on Dharampath, Rampath and Mahobra Marg, along with the railings installed on them.

Painting is giving these roads a new, attractive look so devotees and tourists arriving in Ayodhya during Deepotsav can witness the grandeur of Ramnagari.

Deepotsav is a grand festival associated with Ayodhya's religious faith, cultural heritage, and the ideals of Lord Shri Ram. To make the occasion memorable, the city is being decorated, and its major roads are being maintained and beautified. Dharampath and Rampath are the identity of Ramnagari, while Mahobra Marg is also important for transportation.

In this context, painting the dividers and railings along these roads will enhance the city's beauty and give the preparations for Deepotsav a grand appearance.

Beautifying major roads is an important part of efforts to combine the vision of Ayodhya's splendor during the Treta Yuga, when Lord Shri Ram lived there, with modern facilities and an attractive urban appearance. Special decorations on Ayodhya's roads, at religious sites, and along major entry routes during Deepotsav are an important part of welcoming devotees.

Denting and painting the dividers and railings will enhance the visual appeal of major roads and add to the grandeur of Ramnagari.

Assistant Engineer of the Public Works Department, Sushant Tripathi, stated, "Keeping Deepotsav-2026 in view, the department is undertaking denting and painting of the dividers on major roads and the railings installed on them. Dharampath, Rampath and Mahobra Marg are included in this work."

He said the work aims to ensure that devotees visiting Ayodhya during Deepotsav experience a beautiful, well-organized city. The department is working to ensure the major roads look attractive and that preparations reflect the religious significance, cultural identity, and grandeur of Ramnagari.