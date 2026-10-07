Ayodhya Deepotsav 2026 To Feature Ramayana-Themed Gateways, Pushpak Viman, Ram Rath & Saryu Floaters | X

Lucknow/Ayodhya, October 7: Ayodhya, which will glow under the radiance of countless lamps, will also captivate devotees this year with artistic decorations and creative installations. During Deepotsav-2026, grand Ramayana-themed decorations will adorn Ayodhya’s major intersections, entry routes, Ram Katha Park, Ram Ki Paidi and the banks of the Saryu. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has prepared an extensive action plan for the occasion. Decorative gateways, way-finders, selfie points and a stage, along with glimpses of the Ram Rath and Pushpak Viman, will add to the grandeur of the holy city. Attractive floaters on the waters of the Saryu will further enhance the splendour of Deepotsav.

Various events will be organised in Ayodhya from November 6 to 8 as part of Deepotsav-2026. The main Deepotsav event will be held on November 7. For the convenience of devotees and tourists, theme-based way-finders will be installed at around 10 key locations. These will be placed along major entry routes, at intersections and around event venues.

For devotees and tourists visiting Deepotsav, 10 attractive selfie points each will be created at Ram Katha Park and Ram Ki Paidi.

Each installation will have a distinct theme, design and construction style. These installations will artistically showcase glimpses of Ayodhya and Deepotsav. Three-dimensional artworks will not only enhance the beauty of the venues but also make the visitor experience more memorable. They will be designed to become an integral part of the Deepotsav-2026 decorations while also emerging as major attractions for visitors.

As part of this initiative, artistic installations will also be created along the stretch from Lata Mangeshkar Chowk to Ram Ki Paidi.

The permanent stage at Ram Katha Park, which will host cultural programmes during the ‘festival of lamps’, will be given a new look. It will feature sound and lighting arrangements, LED screens and theme-based colourful fabric decorations. Stairs on both sides, floral decorations, rangoli, curtains and seating arrangements on the stage will also be provided.

The design will be developed in accordance with the existing structure. A decorative gate will also be constructed to enhance the entrance and exit areas of Ram Katha Park. Each gateway will be designed around Indian culture, traditional symbols and episodes from the Ramayana.

The entry routes to Ayodhya will present a new look during Deepotsav-2026. Ten grand gateways adorned with Ramayana-themed decorations will be created along the city’s major highways and ‘Dharma Path’. The gateways coming up on the routes from Lucknow, Sultanpur and Rae Bareli, as well as along Dharma Path, will each have a distinct identity.

Featuring attractive designs, theme-based decorations and illumination, these gateways will give devotees a glimpse of the grandeur of Deepotsav as soon as they enter Ayodhya.

A roadside installation based on the Pushpak Viman theme near Ram Ki Paidi will be a major attraction. A Ram Rath and tableau depicting the story of the Ramayana will also be created. A grand presentation of Ram Darbar will be set up near Ram Ki Paidi, while a Bharat Milap stage and pathway will be developed in the helipad area near Ram Katha Park. Flag poles will be installed along major routes to further enhance the grandeur of the celebrations.

Attractive floaters on the Saryu and at Ram Ki Paidi will also draw devotees and tourists. In addition, the Ram Rath, Ram Darbar and Bharat Milap stage will be among the special attractions.

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said, "Deepotsav-2026 will present Ayodhya’s cultural and spiritual heritage in a new and creative manner, alongside showcasing the grandeur of the holy city. Ramayana-themed decorations, artistic installations and illumination arrangements will offer devotees and tourists a new experience of Ayodhya’s divine and magnificent form."

“Our endeavour is to ensure that the radiance of Deepotsav leaves an unforgettable impression on everyone who visits Ayodhya,” he added.

Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs Department, said, “During Deepotsav-2026, Ayodhya’s cultural and spiritual heritage is being given a grand form through modern creativity. Decorative gateways based on the Ramayana theme, attractive selfie points and captivating illumination will be special attractions for devotees and tourists.”

He said attractive installations based on various kandas and episodes of the Ramayana are being created along the city’s major routes. These will present major episodes of the Ramayana, including the Lanka Kanda, in simple language, with each episode conveyed through a single line.