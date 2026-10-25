Ayodhya Deepotsav 2026: 3.3 Million Diyas, Floral Decorations And 792 Sanitation Workers Planned

Ayodhya is preparing its ghats, roads and public spaces with decorative lighting, flowers and expanded civic facilities ahead of the November 7 celebrations | Representational Image

Ayodhya, October 24, 2026: With the glow of earthen lamps, floral decorations and illuminated roads, Ayodhya is preparing to recreate the grandeur of the Treta Yuga once again. Preparations are underway to make Deepotsav 2026 memorable under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Municipal Corporation is making extensive arrangements for lighting, decoration, cleanliness and public amenities across the ghats, Ram Path, major intersections and fairgrounds. Special emphasis is on providing lakhs of devotees and tourists with a clean, beautiful, safe and convenient environment during Deepotsav, scheduled for November 7.

Decorative Lighting Across Major Routes

The city will install decorative lighting and illuminated strings at major intersections for Deepotsav. Buildings and poles along Ram Path will feature strip lighting. Special lighting arrangements will be made at underpasses along the National Highway, including those at Naka, Devkali, Mahobra and Booth No. 4. Lighting and decoration work has also begun at sensitive locations and accident-prone black spots in the fairgrounds. Trees along Ram Path and other major routes will also be decorated.

The railings on both sides of Ram Path, from Gate No. 11 of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, will be adorned with flowers. Preparations are also underway to decorate major intersections and prominent locations in Ayodhya Dham with flowers and fabric, lending the entire city a festive appearance.

Civic Body Strengthens Public Amenities

Municipal Commissioner Jayendra Kumar said the city will maintain high standards of cleanliness at bus stations, dharamshalas, restaurants, homestays, railway stations and other crowded locations. Enforcement teams are actively removing encroachments from footpaths. Teams have also been constituted to control stray cattle and other animals, which will be captured and shifted to gaushalas. The aim is to complete all arrangements on time.

To keep devotees' convenience in mind, 30 mobile toilets with caretakers will be installed at key locations across Ayodhya Dham, in addition to community and public toilet facilities. The Municipal Corporation has installed 471 bio-toilets within its limits, providing free toilet facilities. For drinking water, 85 water coolers have been installed across the municipal area, including 48 in Ayodhya Dham and 37 in Ayodhya Cantt. In addition, 25 water kiosks are located in the Dham area (18) and the Cantt area (7). Water tankers will also be deployed at various locations as required.

792 Sanitation Workers To Clean Ghats

Around 3.3 million earthen lamps are expected to be lit at the designated ghats during Deepotsav 2026. Once the event concludes, cleaning operations will begin that very night to restore cleanliness across the ghats. Approximately 792 sanitation workers will be deployed to collect the lamps and clean the ghats. Sand will be spread at Ram Ki Paidi to help maintain cleanliness. Modern equipment, including pressure washers and scrubber pressure washers, will improve cleaning operations and ensure the ghats remain clean even after the event.

Senior officials are overseeing regular cleaning operations across the Municipal Corporation limits. Round-the-clock cleaning arrangements will remain in place across all fairgrounds in Ayodhya Dham. During Deepotsav, 55 vehicles will be deployed to support cleanliness and waste management. The city is also running a polythene-free campaign to keep it clean and beautiful. Messages encouraging cleanliness and discouraging polythene use will be disseminated through the Public Address (PA) system and Variable Messaging System (VMS) to raise public awareness.

Mayor Girishpati Tripathi said that, under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, continuous efforts are underway to make Ayodhya clean, beautiful and welcoming for devotees. The Municipal Corporation team is working round the clock to make Deepotsav 2026 a historic event. He said that, alongside lighting 3.3 million earthen lamps, they were strengthening arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water, toilets and safety to ensure a memorable experience for every devotee visiting Ayodhya.

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