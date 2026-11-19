Ayodhya 14-Kosi Parikrama 2026 Draws Nearly 2 Lakh Devotees, CM Yogi Govt Deploys Heavy Security, Drones & Medical Teams Along Route | File Pic

Ayodhya, November 18: With the commencement of the 14-Kosi Parikrama in the holy city of Ayodhya, a massive influx of devotees has gathered to undertake the sacred circumambulation. The pilgrimage, which began on Tuesday night, was already in full swing before the Brahma Muhurta on Wednesday. Children, elderly people, youth and women moved forward, placing their feet on the sacred soil of Lord Shri Ram’s city and chanting, “Ram-Ram, Shri Ram, Jai-Jai Ram.” According to estimates, nearly two lakh devotees have completed the parikrama so far.

In line with the vision of the Yogi Adityanath government, the district administration remains fully alert to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees and smooth movement along the route. ADG Lucknow Zone Praveen Kumar, District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, ASP Gaurav Grover and Municipal Commissioner Jayendra Kumar conducted on-site inspections of arrangements from Saryu Ghat to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. The officials toured the fair area to review security and traffic management. They also interacted directly with devotees and sought feedback on the facilities being provided to them.

The administration has put in place robust monitoring arrangements along the parikrama route and at key locations. The entire fair area is being continuously monitored through CCTV cameras as well as drones. Lost-and-found centres have been established to assist devotees. Instructions, safety measures and essential information are being regularly broadcast through the public announcement system (PA system). Following the directions of the Yogi government, special priority has been given to drinking water, cleanliness, lighting and medical facilities.

Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar completed the 14-Kosi Parikrama in approximately six hours and 30 minutes. He began the pilgrimage from Hanumangarhi in Sahadatganj and completed it along the prescribed route. During the parikrama, he stopped at various locations to review cleanliness, drinking water, lighting, traffic management and security arrangements.

He also interacted with devotees and instructed officials to ensure that all arrangements remain continuously efficient and well-maintained in accordance with the state government's vision.

Brijmohan, a resident of Kanpur whom the team met along the parikrama route, shared, “I have been visiting Ayodhya every year for the past 18 years. This time, the facilities are much better than before. Water tankers are available at short intervals, the lighting is good, and the police personnel are also very cooperative. It is clearly visible how much the Yogi government has transformed Ayodhya. By the grace of Lord Ram, I do not feel any fatigue at all. My entire family is here with me.”

Forty-five-year-old Sita Devi, who came from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, remarked, “Three generations of our family have come here: my grandmother, me and my daughter. At the resting points along the route, people are warmly offering water and lassi to devotees. Seeing the arrangements made by the administration has brought great peace of mind. Because of the Yogi government, Ayodhya has become even more welcoming for devotees. When I started from Hanumangarhi, my eyes filled with tears. It felt as though Lord Ram Himself was walking alongside us.”

Various social and religious organisations have arranged community feasts at several locations, where free meals are being served to devotees. The Health Department has also established medical camps across the fair area. Doctors and paramedical staff are engaged in serving pilgrims at these camps to ensure that any health-related problem is addressed promptly.

During the parikrama, a large number of devotees are also visiting the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram and the Hanuman Temple at Hanumangarhi. Many pilgrims have described visiting both temples alongside completing the parikrama as their primary objective. Special crowd-management arrangements have also been made within the temple premises to ensure that devotees can have a smooth darshan.

14-Kosi Parikrama route has been divided into 11 zones and 21 sectors. Major religious sites in Ayodhyadham, along with additional routes, have been organised into six zones and 26 sectors, covering the ghats, Nageshwarnath, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan and traffic zones, with police personnel deployed accordingly.

Additional Superintendents of Police and Deputy Superintendents of Police have been assigned duties as zonal in-charges, while Deputy Superintendents of Police and Inspectors have been appointed as sector in-charges. Nodal officers have also been designated, and static deployment has been arranged at important locations.

For the occasion, the additional security deployment includes 16 Additional Superintendents of Police, 35 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 90 Inspectors, 355 Sub-Inspectors, 35 women Sub-Inspectors, 1,320 constables, 140 head constables/constables, along with 5 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).