Ayatollah Khamenei Poster Controversy: Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad Questions Alleged Removal Drive Across UP

Lucknow: Prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad has strongly criticized the reported removal of posters of Ayatollah Khamenei from various locations across Uttar Pradesh. Addressing media in Lucknow, he alleged that police personnel in several districts were removing the posters, claiming they were acting on instructions from higher authorities.

Questioning the alleged directive, Maulana Kalbe Jawad asked who had issued such an order and said decisions within India should not be influenced by foreign leaders. He argued that if any such restrictions were being imposed, the government should clarify its position.

The cleric called on supporters to continue displaying posters at public service stalls, homes, religious gatherings and Muharram processions. He urged people to participate in events carrying photographs of the Iranian leader, describing him as a symbol of resistance against oppression.

During his remarks, Maulana Kalbe Jawad also drew parallels between contemporary global conflicts and the message of Karbala, emphasizing themes of justice, sacrifice and standing against tyranny. He said the spirit of Imam Hussain inspires people to resist oppression and defend the rights of the oppressed.

The comments come amid heightened international tensions involving Iran and have sparked discussion among sections of the community ahead of Muharram observances in the state