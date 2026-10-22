Asian Para Games 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Suhas LY's Bronze & Suvarna Raj's Gold | File Image

Lucknow, October 22: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated Suhas L Y and Suvarna Raj for bringing glory to the country with their outstanding performances at the Asian Para Games-2026. Appreciating both players' achievements, the Chief Minister wished them a bright future.

IAS officer and Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Sports Department Suhas L.Y won the bronze medal in the men's singles SL4 para-badminton event. Meanwhile, Suvarna Raj won the gold medal in the women's Discus Throw F54 event.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Suhas L.Y on winning the bronze medal in the men's singles SL4 para-badminton event at the Asian Para Games-2026.”

He stated, "Suhas's achievement serves as an inspiration to turn dreams into reality through determination and tireless hard work.”

The Chief Minister also extended his best wishes for Suhas's bright future.

In a social media post, CM Yogi congratulated Suvarna Raj on winning the gold medal in the women's Discus Throw F54 event at the Asian Para Games-2026. He said, "Suvarna's golden achievement, earned through tireless hard work and unwavering determination, would give new wings to the dreams of countless girls."

Chief Minister Yogi also extended his best wishes for her golden future.