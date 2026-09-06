ASI Team To Inspect 20-Foot-Deep Well Found After Mosque Demolition In Saharanpur | IANS

Saharanpur, Sep 6: Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have been called to inspect a 20-foot-deep well, which was discovered following the demolition of a mosque located within the Saharanpur Collectorate complex in Uttar Pradesh.

ASI to inspect discovered well

The demolition took place on Saturday after the Muslim side’s appeal was rejected by the court.

Speaking to IANS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) (Sadar) Subodh Kumar said: "In accordance with the court's order, demolition of the building has been carried out. Subsequently, a well has been discovered here which will be investigated by a team of ASI; only after that will we be able to speak about it."

#WATCH | Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh | On the demolition action at the illegal mosque at the Saharanpur Collectorate, SDM Sadar Subodh Kumar says, "This action was carried out by us in compliance with the court order. In the same sequence, a well has been discovered here.… pic.twitter.com/0rIqEakEqc — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

"The Archaeological Survey of India team will arrive and investigate this well," he reiterated.

Police and administrative officials are currently present at the site, and the well has been covered up.

Political reactions emerge

A controversy erupted following the demolition of the mosque. While the Opposition leaders are questioning the legality and timing of the action, the BJP maintained that the demolition was carried out strictly in accordance with law after the courts rejected the Muslim side’s appeal.

Speaking to IANS on Sunday, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said: "Any 100-year-old building cannot be illegal; this is clear."

He complained that the demolition was carried out without giving time to the affected party to approach the Supreme Court, "despite the right being granted by the Constitution".

"They were not even permitted to go to the High Court," he said.

Opposition alleges political motive

Rajput accused the ruling alliance of attempting to create "communal divisions" to divert attention from serious matters.

"In the darkness of the night, that mosque was demolished at the behest of the government and administration. The Bharatiya Janata Party wants to create communal tension and polarisation between Hindus and Muslims. This is our clear allegation," he stated.

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JD-U defends legal action

However, JD-U National General Secretary Shyam Rajak said that if a building is made illegally, law takes precedence over religion.

"If mosques, temples, or churches are built in violation of the rules, the government acts according to the Constitution and the law. If anything is done against the rules, the law takes precedence over religion and faith. That is why any demolition done in accordance with the law should be welcomed," he told IANS.

A day earlier, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind National President Arshad Madani had remarked that bulldozers being used for demolition of allegedly illegal properties are increasingly becoming "less a symbol of justice and more an instrument of the politics of revenge, prejudice, and hatred".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)