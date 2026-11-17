The collaboration will integrate whey and plant-based protein products into Cult Neo's fitness environment to support members' training needs | File Photo

Lucknow, November 16, 2026: AS-IT-IS Nutrition has partnered with Cult Neo as its Nutrition Partner across fitness centres in India, aiming to bring performance-focused nutrition products closer to athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The partnership will run from November 2026 to February 2028.

ATOM Products To Support Fitness Goals

Under the association, ATOM by AS-IT-IS Nutrition will become part of the training environment across Cult Neo centres. Its product range includes whey protein and plant-based alternatives such as soy and pea protein, catering to strength, endurance and recovery requirements.

Himmath Jain, founder of AS-IT-IS Nutrition, said the partnership would make scientifically formulated, transparent and performance-driven nutrition more accessible to fitness enthusiasts. He added that the brand had empowered over five million households with their protein requirements.

Mujtabha Magarey, COO, Fitness Services, Cult.fit, said the collaboration would bring specialised nutrition solutions closer to members and support their training.

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