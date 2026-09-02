Ankit Baliyan Murder Case: UP Minister Meets Family, Says No Criminal Will Be Spared | X

Lucknow/Shamli, September 2: Under the Uttar Pradesh government's zero tolerance policy against criminals in the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, police action has been intensified in the 'Ankit Baliyan murder case' in Shamli. CM took immediate cognizance of the incident and directed officials to take necessary action. In this sequence, Minister of State for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal reached Bantikhheda village in Shamli, met the family members of the late Ankit Baliyan and consoled them.

Expressing deep condolences to the family, minister stated that the incident of Ankit Baliyan's murder is extremely painful. He said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the incident seriously and directed immediate action and that the government's clear policy is that no person committing a crime in the state will be given protection.

Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal stated that the incident of Ankit Baliyan being publicly murdered by a sharp shooter who had come from Haryana around five days ago has shaken the entire region. In view of the seriousness of the incident, CM Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognizance and directed officials to take effective action. He said that government's clear message is that no person can escape the law after committing a crime in Uttar Pradesh. No matter how influential a criminal may be, strict action will be taken against him under the law.

Minister informed that accused involved in murder case have been arrested by the police. While being apprehended by police, accused attempted to flee and fired at police team. Both accused were injured in retaliatory action. He stated that strict action within the ambit of law will be taken against all accused involved in the case and any possible conspirator. He added that if investigation reveals any larger conspiracy behind the murder or involvement of any other person, action against them will also be ensured.

Minister Agarwal informed that he also spoke to Ankit Baliyan's father. Family expressed satisfaction over the police action and also identified the sharp shooters. He said that family has lost its son. Family members will feel Ankit's absence on every festival, including Diwali, Holi and Raksha Bandhan. It is not possible to express in words the pain of mother whose lap has been left empty.

Regarding Akhilesh Yadav raising questions over the police encounter, the minister said that the Opposition first demands the arrest of criminals and action against them, and when the police arrest them, questions are raised over the same action. He said that it is not appropriate to turn this hour of grief and mourning into a political issue. If there is any factual question regarding the police action, a demand for an inquiry can be made, but it is not appropriate to question the action of government and police without any basis.

Kapil Dev Agarwal stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state government is working on a zero tolerance policy. Government's objective is clear that no criminal who plays with law and order will be spared. He said, “No matter how influential a criminal is, he cannot escape the clutches of law.” Government will not step back from taking action against criminals, and strict legal action against those found guilty in the Ankit Baliyan murder case will also be ensured.