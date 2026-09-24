Amroha's GI-Tagged Dholaks, Sev & Handicrafts To Shine At UP International Trade Show 2026 | AI Representational Image

Amroha, September 24: The traditional crafts, handloom and local flavors of Amroha district will make their mark at the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2026), being organized from September 25 to 29 at India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida. A total of 6 prominent units and entrepreneurs from Amroha have been selected for the mega trade fair being organized jointly by the state government and India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML). Russia, Singapore, Vietnam, Austria and Japan are participating in the event as Partner Countries.

Along with the district’s world-famous GI-tagged musical instruments, including dholaks, its renowned Sev under ‘One District One Cuisine’ (ODOC), wooden handicrafts, blankets and handloom products will be a major attraction for global buyers. Organized for 1.5 lakh B2B buyers and more than 4.5 lakh B2C visitors, the mega platform will give Amroha’s cottage industries a major opportunity to receive export orders directly and connect with global supply chains.

Amroha has a historic identity associated with its traditional musical instruments, which are not only the district’s main products but are also certified with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. A stall of ‘M/s Artisan Welfare Society’ is being set up under the GI-tagged category in Hall No. 11 of the Trade Show. A complete range of handmade dholaks made from mango and sheesham wood will be displayed here.

Presenting this traditional craft to representatives and foreign importers from more than 75 countries will open avenues for local musical instrument manufacturers to receive international export orders directly.

To promote the local culinary heritage, Amroha’s famous namkeen sev has been given an international platform under the state government’s ‘One District One Cuisine’ (ODOC) scheme. Under this, a stall of the district’s reputed establishment ‘M/s Famous Sweets Center’ (Proprietor: Shri Saro Faizal) will be set up in Hall No. 16. The crispy and traditional sev of Amroha, prepared using gram flour and special spices, will be served to visitors from India and abroad.

This will help locally prepared packaged namkeen products reach large retail outlets and e-commerce networks.

4 prominent producers from Amroha in the handicrafts and textile sectors will display their products in different halls. Under the ODOP scheme and the textile sector, entrepreneur Gulfam Ahmad will display high-quality cotton bedsheets, dari, and sheets in Hall No. 09. Meanwhile, under the MSME category, the stall of ‘M/s Anees Handloom and Readymade Garments’ (Proprietor: Shri Anees Ahmad) in Hall No. 10 will showcase readymade garments along with bedsheets and dari handloom products.

To promote carved wood art, ‘M/S M.G.A. Design’ will display wooden handicraft products in Hall No. 14. In view of the upcoming winter season, ‘M/s Prakash Woolen’ will organize an exhibition of high-quality blankets in Hall No. 15.

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show is bringing multifaceted benefits to Amroha’s economy. Spread across 1,10,000 square meters, the mega platform will allow district entrepreneurs to hold direct business-to-business (B2B) meetings with corporate houses, exporters, and foreign buyers without any intermediary.

This will not only provide small artisans engaged in musical instruments and woodcraft with wholesale work throughout the year, but will also create new employment opportunities locally in the handloom and namkeen industries. In addition, the district’s products will receive direct support for global branding through the ‘UP Export Promotion Policy 2025-30’ and the ‘Marketing Development Assistance Scheme’ (MDAS).

Anup Kumar Srivastava, Deputy Commissioner Industries, District Industries Promotion and Entrepreneurship Development Center, Amroha, said the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show will serve as a gateway to international markets for the district’s traditional artisans and new entrepreneurs.

He appealed to the district's youth, students, innovators, and prospective entrepreneurs to visit the event in large numbers, build new contacts and explore new markets, and pursue opportunities aligned with their talent and capabilities.

He said that official information, registration, and promotional material related to the event are available on the official website at internationaltradeshow.com.