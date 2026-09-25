Amit Shah Highlights UP Industrial Transformation, Defence Corridor & Investment Growth At UPITS 2026 | X - myogiadityanath

Greater Noida, September 25: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said, "There was once an industry of crime in Uttar Pradesh, cottage industries of vehicle theft operated in city after city and illegal country-made pistols were manufactured, but today, in the same Uttar Pradesh, a defense corridor is being developed in place of the country-made gun industry, vehicle manufacturing is taking the place of vehicle theft, and a medical device park is being developed in place of chain snatching. This transformation has taken place under the double-engine government, and Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a major center of investment from across the country and the world."

The Union Home Minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Thursday.

Amit Shah stated, "The situation in Uttar Pradesh in 2013 was such that the state was not in a position to organize an industrial investment summit in Lucknow. Officials had cited the law-and-order situation and organized the event in Delhi. Today, the same Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a center of investment and moving towards becoming the country’s growth engine."

He added that investment, law and order, a favorable industrial policy, an active government, and facilitation for industries are necessary, and all these conditions exist in Uttar Pradesh. As a result, the state has set the target of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy.

The Union Home Minister informed, "6 nodes of the Defense Corridor are being developed in Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Investment is coming into these areas to manufacture defense equipment. The country’s defense production has now crossed around Rs 1.78 lakh crore, and defense product exports have increased 56 times compared to 2013-14."

He added, "Today, India’s defense products are being exported to around 80 countries, with Uttar Pradesh also making a significant contribution. The Uttar Pradesh government has worked to facilitate investment through infrastructure and favorable policies along with the Defense Corridor. The AK-203 rifle manufactured in Amethi and defense products being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh reflect the country’s new industrial capabilities."

Amit Shah said, "One District One Product (ODOP) has played an important role in increasing employment opportunities for the youth of Uttar Pradesh. By promoting traditional industries and handicrafts, markets have opened up for local products. Youth from the state who once went to other states in search of employment are now finding employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in their own state. Bhadohi’s carpets, Firozabad’s glassware, Saharanpur’s woodcraft, Kannauj’s perfume and Banaras’s silk sarees have gained recognition across the country and the world."

He expressed confidence that, along with UP's traditional products, items such as Varanasi’s Malaiyo, Tiranga Barfi, Agra’s Petha, Mathura’s Peda and Meerut’s Gajak will also gain access to a wider market.

The Union Minister stated, "The participation of buyers and entrepreneurs from across the country and the world in the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show will increase the prospects for investment, production and sales in the state. The President attended the first edition, the Vice President the second, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi the third. At the same time, he was pleased to participate in the inauguration of the fourth edition."

He further informed, "More than 5 lakh people had participated in the 2025 Trade Show, and more than 2,400 MoUs had been signed. The Union Home Minister expressed the expectation that this year’s event would break all previous records."

Wishing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state government for organizing the Trade Show, the Union Home Minister said that Uttar Pradesh would continue to move forward on the path of development in the same manner.